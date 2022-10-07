Brazilian withdraws BRL 91 billion from savings by September, more than in any full year since 1995

Brazilians are running away from savings. This year, between January and September, more than R$ 91 billion were withdrawn from the book. Withdrawals – calculated on a net basis, excluding deposits – are higher than in any full year (January to December) since 1995, according to Central Bank data.

In September, net redemptions totaled R$ 5.9 billion. It was the second worst month of September in history, second only to the same month of 2021, when withdrawals exceeded deposits by R$7.7 billion.

In 2022, the booklet recorded net inflow (more deposits than withdrawals) only in April, when the flow was positive at R$3.51 billion. In the other months, withdrawals exceeded deposits, in a scenario of high inflation and indebtedness, combined with lower profitability than other fixed income investments, benefited by increases in the Selic (basic interest rates in the economy).

In 2020, savings had a record net inflow (deposits minus withdrawals) of BRL 166.31 billion. The instability in the public bond market at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic and the payment of emergency aid, which was deposited in Caixa Econômica Federal digital savings accounts, contributed to the result.

Between January and December of last year, savings recorded a net withdrawal of R$ 35.5 billion. The application was pressured by the end of emergency aid, by low incomes and by the greater indebtedness of Brazilians. Other years with strong redemptions were 2015 (negative funding of R$53.57 billion) and 2016 (negative funding of R$40.7 billion). In those years, the strong economic crisis led Brazilians to withdraw funds from the application.

Performance

Until recently, savings yielded 70% of the Selic (basic interest in the economy). Since December of last year, the investment began to remunerate at the equivalent of the reference rate (TR) plus 6.17% per year, as the Selic rate has returned to above 8.5% per year. Currently, basic interest is at 13.75% per annum. Savings have yielded less than inflation, causing some investors to flee.

In the 12 months ending in September, the investment yielded 7.12%, according to the Central Bank. In the same period, the National Consumer Price Index-15 (IPCA-15), which works as a preview of official inflation, reached 7.96%. The full IPCA for September will be released on the 11th by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

(With information from Agência Brasil)

