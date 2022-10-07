Breast cancer: ‘I noticed bigger breast and retracted nipple, but there was no pain’ – 10/06/2022

At age 44, housewife Renilda Sena, 45, was diagnosed with breast cancer. Since then, she has been undergoing treatment which has included a radical mastectomy, 8 sessions of chemotherapy, 15 of radiotherapy and oral medication. Without her right breast, which has not yet been reconstructed, she felt some fears amid the process involving her self-esteem and marriage. Over time, she understood that she needed to accept, love and value herself the way she was. Below, she shares her story:

“Since I was 28 I had a periodic check-up whenever possible after discovering a benign lump in my right breast. I didn’t do the exams every year, but I tried to maintain a healthy lifestyle, I practiced athletics, had a regular diet and was always taking care of me

In 2021, at age 44, however, I noticed some changes in my body. I noticed that my right breast was visibly larger than the left, and that the nipple was retracted and in a diagonal position. I didn’t feel any pain or anything when doing the touch exam.

I thought these changes were suspicious, I went to a private clinic and said I wanted to have a mammogram and a breast ultrasound. When opening the results, I read an acronym called BI-RADS IV. I looked on the internet for the meaning and saw that it is a system that has a rating, from 0 to 6, which estimates the chance of the mammogram image being cancer — my rating was IV, that is, 4.

I went to the UPA near my house and got care through the SUS. The doctor saw the result, didn’t give me any diagnosis, but urgently referred me to a mastologist. When I went to the specialist, he examined me and showed me several lumps (lymph nodes) that I had in my right armpit, which I had never noticed.

The doctor didn’t say anything, but by the look in his eyes when he saw my breasts, he was sure I had breast cancer.

Renilda with her father on the right and her husband on the left the day she shaved her hair Image: Personal archive

In that same consultation, the mastologist performed a biopsy, sent it for analysis and gave me some preoperative tests. A month later, the biopsy results came out.

I opened it, but I read and misinterpreted the report and thought I didn’t have cancer. I took the exam to the doctor excited and saying that I was not sick, but he said that I did have breast cancer and that I would undergo a radical mastectomy of the right breast with emptying of the armpits.

I still tried to counter his information based on what I had read, but he explained everything to me in the right way.

My first reaction when I heard the word cancer was to think I was going to die, I remembered my brother who died at the age of 37 from stomach cancer.

I felt a mixture of emotions, fear, doubt, anguish, peace. At first I didn’t say anything to anyone, I was already so tormented by my questions and thoughts, that if I told anyone at that moment, I would be even more distressed.

Just before having the surgery, I broke the news to my family and friends. At the request of my parents, I sought a second opinion from a breast specialist, but he confirmed the information from the first doctor.

In October 2021, I had the right breast, nipple and 26 lymph nodes removed from the right armpit. I didn’t do the immediate reconstruction, but the doctor put a skin extender that gives volume to the breast.

‘I had low self-esteem and felt inferior’

Being mutilated greatly affected my self-esteem, self-confidence and made me feel inferior in relation to other women. It was very difficult to see and recognize myself in front of the mirror.

At first, this impacted my sex life with my husband, I had some insecurities, fear that he would leave me, I became more jealous and thought he was cheating on me, but it was all in my head. My husband was always present, affectionate and gave me all the support.

Renilda currently Image: Personal archive

It took me a while to understand that, first, I needed to accept, love and value myself the way I was and not seek approval from others. Several times, depression wanted to catch me, I had moments of crying and sadness, but I clung to faith and God’s peace to be able to deal with the situation in the best way possible.

In January 2022, I started chemotherapy sessions, I did 4 of the red one and 4 of the white one. I felt very sick, tired, dizzy, body aches, stomach aches, I lost my taste, my appetite, I couldn’t eat properly.

Despite the suffering caused by the side effects on the body, the worst was the hair loss. I was already preparing myself psychologically for this moment, it was liberating when I shaved my head, took a weight off of me. I donated my natural hair, assumed the baldness and started to think I was more beautiful and stylish.

‘God allowed the disease to heal me completely’

Renilda with her husband Image: Personal archive

In July, I completed the third stage of the treatment, which consisted of 15 radiotherapy sessions.

Currently, I am in the fourth phase, which is to take an oral medication for five years and follow up every three months. Right breast reconstruction surgery is scheduled for next year.

The process is long and seems eternal, but like everything, it has a beginning, middle and end. Today I feel stronger and more confident, not for myself, but for the one who is in control of my life and who has sustained me so far: God.

I believe he allowed the illness to completely heal me, physically, emotionally and spiritually. The desert makes us flourish through the struggles we live. I learned to trust and rest only in God.”

Pink October

Photo that is part of the exhibition “Amor, I Love You”, by the Recomeçar Association of Mastectomized Women of Brasília Image: Personal archive

October is the month to alert women and society about the importance of prevention and early diagnosis of breast cancer.

Breast cancer is the one with the highest incidence in women in Brazil (excluding non-melanoma skin cancer). It is a disease caused by the disordered multiplication of abnormal breast cells, forming a tumor with the potential to invade other organs. When treated properly and in a timely manner, most cases have a good prognosis.

According to statistics from the Inca (National Cancer Institute), about 66,280 new cases are diagnosed each year in the country. Breast cancer also affects men, but it is rare, representing only 1% of all cases of the disease. In women, it corresponds to 29.7% of all cancers in the female audience.

Certain genetic mutations inherited from one parent may be behind breast cancer, but this is not as common as you might think — only 5% to 10% of breast cancer cases are hereditary. Most mutations in the DNA of cells are acquired throughout life.

Mammography, which is the X-ray of the breasts, should be done whenever the woman or her doctor notices any change in the breast, and also in a preventive way, since the exam allows the diagnosis of cancer even before the lump comes to be noticed.

Ultrasound is a complementary exam, which allows the vision of some lesions that may not be well visualized on mammography, especially when the breast is very dense. MRI is also indicated for high-risk women or to more accurately determine the characteristics of a tumor found.

Thus, the result of the mammography determines the need, or not, of a biopsy (puncture to remove tissue for pathological analysis). There are different types of biopsy, indicated according to the size and characteristics of the lesion.

It is important that women see the gynecologist at least once a year — or more, if necessary — so that the professional can palpate the breast and request imaging tests, if necessary. The Brazilian Society of Mastology indicates that mammography should be done regularly from the age of 40.

Inca and the Ministry of Health recommend that the test be performed only after the age of 50, to avoid the risk of false positives and unnecessary surgeries.