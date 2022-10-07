Burger King teams up with SpongeBob and launches themed store on Avenida Paulista

Burger King, a fast-food chain, turned one of its main units into a themed store inspired by the SpongeBob cartoon. The place was called “BK Bottom”, in allusion to the city where the characters in the cartoon live, Bikini Bottom. The new store is located on the corner of Avenida Paulista and Avenida Brigadeiro Luís Antônio.

The space focuses on the consumer experience and offers themed areas, such as “Patrick’s house” and “the field of hunting jellyfish”. The goal is to provide an immersive environment for the consumer, with an idea similar to what was done a few months ago with Stranger Things. The unit is now open and available for visitation until November 29.

In addition to the experience with the environment, the Burger King proposal also features two dishes and a dessert inspired by the design. The so-called “Fenda do BK”, consists of a soda, a fries and a hamburger and costs R$ 39.90. In addition, ice cream with the same theme was also launched, which costs R$ 12.90, and is called “BK Mix do Estrela”.

The special burger brought by Burger King has sesame bread, lettuce, tomato, pickles, slice of cheddar cheese, 120g blended burger and pink smoked sauce. The fries are also served with the same smoky pink sauce. The ice cream is made with vanilla flavored dough, strawberry syrup and chocolate sprinkles.

Address: Av. Paulista, 1230 – Bela Vista, São Paulo. opening hours: every day from 11 am to 10 pm

Images: Disclosure