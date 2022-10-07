Caetano Veloso wins lawsuit against researcher who called him a pedophile

Caetano Veloso won the lawsuit against a researcher who called him a “pedophile monkey” via Twitter, in 2018. The comment was in response to a post by Forum Magazine about blogger Flavio Morgensten, sentenced to pay the singer R$120,000 for the hashtag #CaetanoPedofilo.

Maria Carla Petrellis, who at the time claimed to be an employee of the Butantan Institute, will have to pay Caetano R$30,000 for moral damages. In the tweet that became the target of the lawsuit, she also shared an article from Folha de S. Paulo in which Paula Lavigne claimed to have lost her virginity to the singer at 13, while he was 40.

splash had access to the decision.

The defendant’s claim that he did not intend to offend the author cannot be accepted, as he called him a ‘pedophile monkey’. If, by launching this harmful label, the defendant did not intend to offend, it is not possible to measure how she would express herself if she had such an intention.

Judge Luiz Antonio Valiera do Nascimento, of the 39th Civil Court of the TJ do Rio.

The decision also rejects the researcher’s claims that an advisor was responsible for the publication. The judge also asked Twitter to have the message deleted from the platform within 10 days.

The wronged offense is like a shot arrow, whose repentance of the shooter does not bring it back. The defendant must be held responsible for her actions and must be ordered to repair the subjective damages caused, not being too much to emphasize that the expression released contains an insult and a slander, because in addition to the offense, it attributes to the author the practice of a crime.

The report contacted Paula Lavigne, who informed that Caetano will not comment. splash also seeks contact with Maria Carla Petrellis. The space remains open.