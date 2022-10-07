Caixa offers discounts of up to 90% for debt settlement

The initiative is part of the Você no Azul Campaign, launched this Thursday, 6

Fabio Rodrigues Pozzebom/Agência Brasil

Caixa President Daniella Marques announced, during a press conference in São Paulo, the “Você no Azul” Campaign



THE Federal Savings Bank will provide discounts of up to 90% for the settlement of commercial credit debts of individuals and corporations. The initiative is part of the Você no Azul Campaign launched this Thursday, 6th. According to Caixa’s president, Daniella Marques, the action includes contracts for 4 million individual customers and 396,000 for legal entities. Even more than 80% can pay off debts for up to BRL 1,000. “We have sought to deepen our work more and more so that Brazilians have a clean name. This is an important campaign that helps to start over, people sometimes have difficulty. We give this impulse, which traditionally happens every year. Since 2017, Caixa has been running a credit recovery campaign, encouraging those who want to pay off any type of credit, except housing and agriculture”, explained Daniella Marques. In this edition, the novelty is the expansion of the debt renegotiation offer on digital channels. Most proposals are available for execution through the bank’s website, app and WhatsApp (0800 104 0104). “This year’s Você no Azul Campaign will lead to a more digital service and over 70% of the contracts of the 7 million contracts can be renegotiated directly through Caixa’s website or through our apps, that is, the digital channel will greatly simplify this process. service, taking away a good part of this audience that would go to a Caixa branch to be able to carry out a normal renegotiation transaction”, detailed the vice president of the retail chain Júlio Volpi. According to him, in up to five working days customers will be able to have their records cleaned. The campaign will run until December 29.