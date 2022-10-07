Canal says Textor leaves doors open for Erison’s return to Botafogo and explains praise given to ‘velvet’ Jacob Montes: ‘Fine, he knows what he does’

Gift at the party TJB last Sunday (2/10) in Florida, United States, Pedro Soaresfrom the channel Glorious Botafogosaid that John Textorthe majority shareholder of SAF do Glorioso, present at the event, made comments about two players from the club: erisonloaned to Estoril Praia ( POR)and Jacob Montessock that arrived from Crystal Palace in August and started to be listed in the final stretch of alvinegra in Brasileirão-2022.

The subject of Erison was one of the first brought up by Textor at the fraternization. In a conversation with fans, the businessman said he liked the striker, but that his characteristics did not currently fit into the coach’s game plans. Luís Castro. However, he left the doors open for the return of the player, who is on loan until June 2023 to the Portuguese club.

– He knows the crowd likes Erison. He said: “We had to realize that Erison was not the man for the project”. Then he dropped that sentence that “I prefer someone slower who knows what to do with the ball than a fast guy who doesn’t know what to do with the ball”. He said he likes Erison, wishes him all the luck in the world in Portugal. And if he turns into another player, he can come back, of course, for sure, because it’s just a loan year. – reported Peter in live in the channel of StoveNET on YouTube this Wednesday (5/10) – see in full at the end of the article ⏯️.

Velvet with the ball?

As for Jacob Montes, an unusual compliment has gone viral on the internet in the last few hours. According to Pedro himself, he wrote on Twitter, but in English, Textor would have said that the American midfielder is a “velvet” (velvet in Portuguese) with the ball. Living in the United States for 20 years, he tried to explain more clearly what the co-owner of the Fogão meant.

“Velvet It’s more of a luxury thing. A fine guy, maestro, that’s what he meant. He’s a guy who knows what he’s doing with the ball”, you know? he takes faith in him – clarified the “Glorious Botafogo”.

Jacob Is Featured Among ‘Textor Aliens’

According to journalist Bernardo Gentile, columnist for FogãoNET, found out in recent days, of all the foreign players brought by Textor in the 2022 season, Jacob Montes, in fact, is the one that stands out the most in Botafogo’s daily life. In addition to him, arrived at the club this year: the Colombian Dylan Talero (U-20), Trinidadian Darius Lewis and the bolivian Sebastian Joffrefor the under-23, and, for the first team, the Finnish Niko Hämäläinenbut this one has already left the professional cast.

📺 Watch the video below: