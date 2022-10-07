Carmo Dalla Vecchia exposes homophobic comment from a follower on a social network

Continues after advertising

The actor Carmo Dalla Vechia suffered a homophobic attack after posting a video on social media with his 3-year-old son Pedro. In the prejudiced content, a follower criticized what would be on his part a “normalization” of the boy having two parents.

The artist is married to the director João Emanuel Carneiroauthor of hits such as Avenida Brasil and A Favorita. “Normalizing for the child that he has two fathers or two mothers is a way of imposing on him what the adult believes is right”, said the follower.

Following, the internet user continues to question Carmo’s choices. “It is unfortunate that you are lying to your children, be honest and objective with them, say that you chose partners and partners that go against the natural law of science, but that you are happy making that choice, because they chose to prioritize their own interests”, she shot. .

The actor defended himself by exposing the name of the follower in a post he made with the photo of the comment. “I usually protect the name of people who send me directs, but this person sent me this comment so anyone could see it without any concern for anonymity. Would anyone like to answer it in my comments?” he asked his followers.

Carmo even said that he would answer it himself if he wasn’t working so hard. “The time left is for my son, who is loved not only by two, but by many other people! I will tag it in my post. Feel free! PS: the best is the heart emoji at the end of the message. Can someone explain it to me?”.

Among several netizens who commented, many sympathized with the actor. “They are in a collective delirium. Scary,” said one. Another fan of the artist responded: “How much bullshit and bigotry together. That is why our Brazil is increasingly retrograde, more conservative and disrespectful of differences. Live the difference, live the love, whatever it may be. I love your family!”