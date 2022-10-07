CBF establishes a single crowd in a game between Corinthians and Goiás for the Brasileiro; understand

The clash between Corinthians and Goiás, scheduled for October 15, for the 32nd round of the Brazilian Championship, will be with a single crowd. Thus, fans of the Parque São Jorge club will not be able to attend the Hailé Pinheiro Stadium, in Goiânia.

The decision was agreed by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) after a recommendation from the Public Ministry of the State of Goiás (MPGO) with three different justifications:

Avoid new conflicts;

The stadium structure, which does not have exclusive access roads;

The lack of security for the visiting fans.

In addition, the Specialized Event Policing Battalion (BEPE) of the Military Police found signs of threats from a Goiás supporter aimed at members of organized Corinthians. Thus, to avoid further acts of violence, the single cheer measure was taken for the occasion.

In the first round, on June 19, a few hours before Corinthians and Goiás faced each other at the Neo Química Arena, organized by both teams staged a generalized fight at Marginal Tietê. Several people were injured at the time and 17 others were arrested.

