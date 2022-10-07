Check out the last ten Nobel Peace Prize winners and see who are the hottest names in the betting | World

This Friday (7), the Norwegian Nobel Committee will announce who is the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize. The appointment is scheduled for early morning.

Thousands of people can propose names to be considered for the Nobel Peace Prize. Among those who suggest candidates are members of the Norwegian Parliament, university professors and also the latest winners of the award. See below for the last 10 winners.

2021: Journalists Maria Ressa (Philippines) and Dimitri Muratov (Russia) won “for their efforts to protect freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace.”

Journalists Maria Ressa (Philippines) and Dimitri Muratov (Russia) won “for their efforts to protect freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace.” 2020: O World Food Program (WFP), of the UN, for “its efforts in the fight against hunger, its contribution to improve the conditions of peace in the zones of conflict and for having promoted the efforts to not transform hunger into a weapon of war” .

O World Food Program (WFP), of the UN, for “its efforts in the fight against hunger, its contribution to improve the conditions of peace in the zones of conflict and for having promoted the efforts to not transform hunger into a weapon of war” . 2019: Abiy Ahmed, Ethiopian Prime Minister, for the reconciliation between his country and Eritrea (Ethiopia later fell into civil war).

Abiy Ahmed, Ethiopian Prime Minister, for the reconciliation between his country and Eritrea (Ethiopia later fell into civil war). 2018: Gynecologist Denis Mukwege (Democratic Republic of Congo) and Yazidi Nadia Murad, for their efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war.

Gynecologist Denis Mukwege (Democratic Republic of Congo) and Yazidi Nadia Murad, for their efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war. 2017: International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) for its struggle to abolish this weapon.

International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) for its struggle to abolish this weapon. 2016: Juan Manuel Santos, for having contributed to ending half a century of internal war in Colombia.

Juan Manuel Santos, for having contributed to ending half a century of internal war in Colombia. 2015: Quartet for the National Dialogue in Tunisia, which made it possible to save the Tunisian democratic transition.

Quartet for the National Dialogue in Tunisia, which made it possible to save the Tunisian democratic transition. 2014: Malala Yousafzai (Pakistan) and Kailash Satyarthi (India), for their fight against child and youth exploitation and for everyone’s right to education.

Malala Yousafzai (Pakistan) and Kailash Satyarthi (India), for their fight against child and youth exploitation and for everyone’s right to education. 2013: Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), for its efforts to eradicate this type of weapon of mass destruction.

Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), for its efforts to eradicate this type of weapon of mass destruction. 2012: European Union, for its integration project that helped to pacify a continent devastated by two world wars.

To help Ukrainian refugee children, Russian journalist auctions Nobel Peace Medal for $103.5 million

The names of all candidates are kept confidential for 50 years, but nominees can reveal who their nominees were.

According to the Betting Exchanges, the favorites to win the prize this year are opponents of the war in Ukraine: President Volodymy Zelensky and the newspaper “Independent Kiev”.

The Reuters news agency also includes volunteers who helped civilians flee Ukraine at the start of the war.

Henrik Urdal, the director of the Oslo Peace Research Institute, says the award can be given to entities working in Ukraine in activities such as fact-finding or humanitarian assistance. “It could also be an award for opposition figures in neighboring countries,” he said, citing Belarus’ Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya and Russia’s Alexei Navalny (Navalny is in jail).

Urdal says the two have been critical of Russia’s actions in Ukraine and defend democracy and non-violent methods in their home countries.

Norwegian lawmakers who have chosen laureates in the past told Reuters they believe Tsikhanouskaya and Navalny are strong contenders for this year’s award.

Climate activists

According to Reuters, another possibility is for the award to be given to some environmental entity or activist, to highlight the problems linked to climate change.