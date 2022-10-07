Check out the upcoming debates between Lula and Bolsonaro and between Tarcísio and Haddad

posted on 10/06/2022 18:58



The run-off campaign for the presidency and governments of 12 states has already begun. An important part of it are debates, in which candidates have the opportunity to oppose ideas and confront opponents. O Estadão will promote meetings between the candidates to the Planalto and the Palácio dos Bandeirantes.

TV Bandeirantes would be the stage for the first confrontation between Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and Jair Bolsonaro (PL), in a meeting scheduled for next Sunday (9/10). However, the broadcaster informed that there will be no debate on the 9th and that it is negotiating another date with the candidates’ campaigns.





O Estadão and the Eldorado Radiopooled with SBT, CNN, Look, Terra and Rádio Nova Brasil, promote a meeting of the two candidates on Friday (21/10), at 9:30 pm. The debate will be held in the SBT studio, in Osasco (SP), without an audience, with mediation by journalist Carlos Nascimento and live broadcast on the platforms of the sponsoring vehicles.

There will be 4 blocks. In two, the candidates face each other directly. Elsewhere, journalists ask questions. There will be replies, rejoinders and comments.

Both campaigns have already approved the debate rules. However, only candidate Bolsonaro confirmed his presence. Lula did not appear in the debate held in the first round by the same pool of press vehicles.

O Estadão contacted the advice of the two candidates requesting the agenda of debates they intend to attend, but did not receive a response until the publication of this text.

States

On Monday (10/10), at 10 pm, the Band promotes debate between candidates for the government of Amazonas, Bahia, Rio Grande do Sul and São Paulo. Rede Globo promotes clashes between candidates for governor on October 27, starting at 10 pm.

O Estadão and the Eldorado Radiopooled with SBT, CNN, LookTerra and Rádio Nova Brasil, promotes a meeting of candidates at Palácio dos Bandeirantes, scheduled for Friday, 2 pm, at 10 pm.

TV Cultura reported that Roda Viva will host the two candidates running for governor of São Paulo, on Monday, 27th. The special edition starts at 10 pm and will have four blocks lasting 25 minutes each, in addition to a fifth block with final considerations.

The interviewees will alternately occupy the center of Roda Viva, according to a lottery in Jornal da Cultura. The presentation will be on behalf of journalist Vera Magalhães.

To Estadão, the advisers of the candidates Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) and Fernando Haddad (PT) informed that the debate agenda is not yet closed. Tarcísio intends to participate in all. The PT, for now, foresees participation in the clashes between Band and Globo.

Agenda of debates: Presidency of the Republic

10/21 at 9:30 pm – Estadão, Eldorado RadioSBT, CNN, LookEarth and Radio Nova Brasil

10/28 at 9:30 pm – TV Globo

Agenda of debates: government of SP

10/10 at 10 pm – Band

10/14 at 10pm – Estadão, Eldorado RadioSBT, CNN, LookEarth and Radio Nova Brasil

10/17 at 10pm – TV Cultura (Roda Viva)

10/27 at 10pm – TV Globo

