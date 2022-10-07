clarification on the use of SUS resources to pay the nursing floor

Considerations about PLP 44/2022

Conass, Conasems and Comsefaz reaffirm that nursing professionals are essential to the Unified Health System – SUS and must have guaranteed remuneration compatible with the incessant work they perform for the health of the Brazilian population.

The institutionalization of the SUS, as a federative and intergovernmental policy, established competencies for the three spheres of system management. SUS funding is a tripartite responsibility. Year after year, subnational entities (States, Federal District and Municipalities), considering the growing health needs and demands of the population, have contributed more and more of their own resources, reaching, in 2021, being responsible for 53.7% of the total of SUS funding. Municipalities contributed more than R$40.1 billion, in addition to the R$76.4 billion required by law, while the States contributed R$11.6 billion, in addition to the constitutional floor of R$84.7 billion.

Monthly, the Ministry of Health makes financial transfers from the National Health Fund to the Health Funds of the municipalities, Federal District and States, referring to the federal component for financing public health actions and services carried out by SUS. The resources transferred by the Union are executed by subnational entities respecting budgetary rules and principles relevant to the Public Administration, as well as norms and agreements within the scope of the SUS, which, among others, impute obligations to subnational managers and prohibit acts that aim at purposes other than those foreseen. Thus, if the funds transferred by the Federal Government are used for purposes other than the Work Program established in the ordinance that gave rise to the transfer, the local manager will be charged with the crime of administrative improbity/responsibility, for misuse of object and purpose in the use of federal resources .

PLP 44/22, in turn, proposes the extension of the validity of Complementary Law 172/2020, which authorizes the execution of budgetary transposition and transfer operations, aiming to enable the execution of the remaining amounts in the management of SUS. However, LC 172/2020 authorizes the rescheduling of the balances identified in the previous year. Thus, PLP 44/22, in this year 2022, will reach the values ​​measured on December 30, 2021.

In 2021, subnational entities received BRL 105.3 billion as co-financing from the federal component, an average monthly transfer of BRL 8.8 billion, including parliamentary amendments. At the end of the same year, the financial balance was R$ 26.8 billion, equivalent to 3.2 average monthly transfers, or 26.3% of the resources transferred, considered a common cash flow to the Public Administration. As of August 31, 2022, federal resources in the health funds of 26 State Health Departments, the Federal District and 5,568 Municipal Health Departments totaled R$32.2 billion. Of these, more than R$12.2 billion were received without any type of prior notice or planning in the previous month (July), originating from Parliamentary Amendments. The other R$ 20.0 billion constitute cash flow from resource management of the 5,595 subnational health funds.

For the above, it is confirmed that the resources indicated by PLP 44/2022 are not stopped/stagnant resources and cannot be considered as additional resources for state and municipal managers. Only by the amount measured by the bank balances informed by the financial agents, it is not possible to identify which portion of this balance is a financial surplus and which portion is already included in the budget for the execution of the programmed expenses, as well as the expenses of remaining payables from previous years.

It should also be clarified that the possible use of the aforementioned resources can only occur if the objects and commitments previously established in specific normative acts, issued by the SUS management, are fulfilled. It means, for example, that the work or renovation financed by the Federal Government must be completed, the equipment purchased, and in operation.

The reprogramming of remaining amounts, made possible by the good management of subnational entities, understood as balances, is welcome to meet the health needs and growing demands for services not yet performed, due to financial limitations. However, we reinforce that the criteria defined in the Complementary Law itself must be observed for the execution of these balances.

Even so, it is worth mentioning that the resources addressed by the possible reprogramming authorized by PLP 44/2022 are finite and can be used until December 31, 2023. In case they are used for financial adjustments in compliance with the Nursing Floor, they will be resources have already been transferred and committed to public health actions and services already in progress and which will not bring a solution to the problem now faced, emphasizing that resources from individual parliamentary amendments cannot be used to pay personnel.

The discussion of sources to finance the Nursing Floor should be done observing the insertion of new resources for the necessary financial adjustments.

The financial readjustments to service the Nursing Floor must be under the responsibility of the Union and consigned to the General Budget of the Union, not temporarily, but perennially. After all, due to the reduced responsibility of the Federal Government in financing the SUS, the States, the Federal District and Municipalities have exhausted their capacity to allocate more resources and will have to increase their respective participations, which already exceed R$45.2 billion/year, above, therefore, the established constitutional minimum.

Brasilia, October 05, 2022.

NÉSIO FERNANDES DE MEDEIROS JUNIOR

President of CONASS

WILAMES FREIRE BEZERRA

President of CONASEMS

DÉCIO JOSÉ PADILHA DA CRUZ

President of COMSEFAZ

