Contar says Bolsonaro’s “neutral” video in MS is “forced”

Rival of Eduardo Riedel (PSDB) in the 2nd round, PRTB candidate mocks Tereza Cristina’s action to “save the toucan”

The dispute for the primacy of support for Jair Bolsonaro (PL) continues at full steam in the election to the government of Mato Grosso do Sul. The PRTB candidate, Captain Countrebutted the video in which the president declares neutrality in the 2nd round against Eduardo Riedel (PSDB) and stated in a new footage that the “forcing (sic) slash trying to save the toucan has already crossed the line”.

“I just found out that Tereza Cristina hastily went to Brasília to record a video with the president for him to remain neutral in the 2nd round”, said Count. “The people here already know who Bolsonaro supports. In fact, the whole of Brazil already knows.”

Watch the video with the replica of Captain Contar (54s):

On Wednesday (Oct 5, 2022), Tereza Cristina (PP-MS) posted a video on her Instagram profile in which the president, alongside his former Agriculture Minister and elected senator, said he would remain neutral in the election. Mato Grosso do Sul.

Captain Count (PRTB) led the 1st round of the dispute, with 26.71% of the votes, and Eduardo Riedel (PSDB) had 25.16%.

The confusion provoked by Bolsonaro on the electoral board of Mato Grosso do Sul heated up when the president reacted to a provocation by the senator Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil-MS) in the presidential debate of Globeon Thursday (September 29), and asked for votes for the PRTB candidate.

In doing so, he clashed with the alliance formed by Tereza Cristina around the former state secretary for Infrastructure Eduardo Riedel, whose coalition also includes the PL, Bolsonaro’s party.

Contar’s campaign insists he talks to Bolsonaro daily. In the video distributed by the PRTB candidate’s team this Thursday (6.Oct), he states that his main mission is to re-elect the president and his conduct will always be to support him “unconditionally”.

Riedel’s team argues that Bolsonaro personally met the toucan candidate when he traveled to Mato Grosso do Sul, showing the photo below: