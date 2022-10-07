Copa do Brasil final: Flamengo fans sell out tickets in a few minutes | Flamengo

Flamengo fans needed just two minutes to sell out the 2,800 tickets for the game against Corinthians, at Neo Química Arena, next Wednesday, in the first match of the Copa do Brasil final.

The sale opened at 2 pm this Thursday and all X tickets were sold. Tickets cost R$ 200 (half) and R$ 400 (full), amount agreed between the boards of Flamengo and Corinthians.

The price will be the same as the return match, but the São Paulo club will subsidize R$310 per ticket for its fans at Maracanã. The available load for Flamengo has already been exhausted by the red-black crowd. On the occasion, there were five hours of sale and only fan-partners had access.

Despite the field command being from Corinthians, the sale was carried out on Flamengo’s partner website. There was no priority for partner-fans, who bought at the same time as the general public.

It will be necessary to exchange tickets, but Flamengo has not yet confirmed the points for the withdrawal of tickets. The announcement will be made in the next few days. The access of the red-black crowd will be through the visitor’s gate – PORTÃO G.

Ticket exchange procedure (purchase holder documentation):

Original document with photo and CPF;

Printed and signed purchase voucher;

Document proving the benefit of purchasing a half-price ticket (if any). For more information on half price, check out the official sales website.

