Corinthians appeals the decision of the single crowd against Goiás, away from home | Corinthians

Also according to the Public Ministry, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) followed the guidance.

This Thursday, through a note, Corinthians stated that it was a unilateral decision, that it does not agree with it, and that it will appeal to have its fans at Serrinha Stadium.

1 of 2 Serrinha Stadium, stage of the game between Goiás and Corinthians for the 32nd round of the Brasileirão — Photo: Júlio Alencar / Goiás EC Serrinha Stadium, stage of the game between Goiás and Corinthians for the 32nd round of the Brasileirão — Photo: Júlio Alencar / Goiás EC

“The Sport Club Corinthians Paulista informs that, this Thursday (6), it filed a measure before the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) aiming at the removal of a decision handed down by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), through which the entity, following the recommendation of the Ministry of the State of Goiás, determined the holding of the match between Goiás and Corinthiansto be held on 10/15, with a single crowd – that is, without the presence of Corinthians fans.

After the Public Ministry of the State of Goiás and the Secretary of Public Security of the State of Goiás recommended the single crowd in the match, alleging a history of rivalries between fans and recent episodes of violence between them, the Confederation accepted the recommendation and issued a letter so that Goiás and the Goiás Football Federation proceeded with the performance of the game in this way.

In view of this unilateral decision, and without having had the opportunity to defend the attendance of Fiel Torcida to the referred game, the Corinthiansthrough its Legal Department, adopted the appropriate measures before the Sports Court and is now awaiting the decision in relation to the request to guarantee the rights of presence of its fans.

Sport Club Corinthians Paulista.”

