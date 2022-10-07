Corinthians counts on the return of three players in training this Thursday

This Thursday, at CT Joaquim Grava, Corinthians held its second preparatory training session for its next commitment in the Brazilian Championship. This Saturday, Timão faces Athletico Paranaense, for the 31st round of the national competition.

The players started work inside the training center, still in the gym. Then they went to one of the camps to warm up. Subsequently, Vítor Pereira organized confrontation activities in a reduced space, before ending the day with offensive organization activity with passes, crosses and submissions.

The day’s training also featured some news for the Portuguese coach. In addition to Bruno Carcaioli, goalkeeper of the U-20 team, the training had the full presence of right-back Rafael Ramos, midfielder Maycon and striker Júnior Moraes, who completed the transition stage to the field.

On Friday, again in the afternoon, the team carries out the last preparatory training for the duel against Athletico. Then, the group starts concentration at the CT hotel, on Saturday, at 9 pm, at Neo Química Arena, to face the team from Paraná.

