Corinthians maintain their position at the end of the 30th round of the Brasileiro; leadership gets further away

Corinthians maintain their position at the end of the 30th round of the Brasileiro; leadership gets further away

Corinthians was ahead on the scoreboard on two occasions, but was only in the 2-2 draw against Juventude, for the Brazilian Championship. Despite the setback, Timão remained in fourth position in the ranking of the national tournament.

That’s because Flamengo, which could overtake Corinthians in this round, was only in the draw with Internacional, at Maracanã, and remained two points away from Timão. It is worth mentioning that the team from Rio Grande do Sul is also a direct competitor of the alvinegro team in the table and occupies the runner-up position with three points of advantage.

Fluminense, which comes just ahead of Corinthians, saw Vítor Pereira’s team approach the table. The team from Rio visited Atlético Goianiense and was defeated by 3-2, even after opening a two-goal lead on the scoreboard. At the moment, the tricolor team is tied in points with Timão in the table, but is ahead by the number of victories – one more.

The main negative news for Corinthians in this round came only on Thursday night. Leader Palmeiras received Coritiba at home and won 4-0. In this way, Timão is 15 points away from occupying the top of the table.

In the next round of the Brasileirão, Corinthians welcomes Athletico, at Neo Química Arena. The match takes place this Saturday, at 21:00h, and can give Timão a climb to second place in the Brazilian Championship.

Check the updated classification of the Brazilian Championship

Brasileirão leaderboard
ClassificationPGJVANDDGPGCSG%
1stpalm trees6630199two52203273
2ndInternational54301412444261860
3rdFluminense5130156948361257
4thCorinthians513014973629757
5thFlamengo4930147948282054
6thAtletico-PR483013983634two53
7thAtlético-MG4630121083832651
8thAmerica-MG4230126122730-347
9thBotafogo4030117123134-344
10thSao Paulo402991374132946
11thStrength3830108123032-two42
12thRed Bull Bragantino3830911104039142
13thGoiás3830911103136-542
14thsaints3730910113228441
15thCeará3230614102832-436
16thcoritiba312994162947-1836
17thcuiabá303079142232-1033
18thAtlético-GO283077163047-1731
19thHawaii283077162847-1931
20thYouth2030311162353-3022

See also all the rounds and more information on the Brazilian Championship standings on the special page with the competition table.

See the games of the 30th round of the Brasileirão 2022

Games on 10/04/2022
21:30 – Youth 2 x 2 Corinthians
Games on 10/05/2022
19h00 – Atlético-GO 3 x 2 Fluminense
19:00 – Ceará 1 x 1 Goiás
19h00 – Red Bull Bragantino 2 x 1 Cuiabá
19:30 – Athletico-PR 1 x 1 Fortaleza
21:30 – Santos 1 x 2 Atlético-MG
21:30 – Flamengo 0 x 0 Internacional
Games on 10/06/2022
19h00 – Palmeiras 4 x 0 Coritiba
20h00 – Avail 1 x 2 Botafogo
20h00 – América-MG 1 x 2 São Paulo

See more at: Brazilian Championship.

