Corinthians president negotiates last details for open training at Neo Química Arena

Corinthians organized an event to launch the new III shirt for the 2022/23 season this Tuesday and President Duilio Monteiro Alves was present. The representative talked about the last details to set the open training for the fans before the decision of the Copa do Brasil, denied the possibility of fans at Neo Química Arena in the return game and preached focus on the Brazilian – check out the full interview in the video above.

Corinthians fans asked on social media for the club to organize an open training session at Neo Química Arena on the eve of the Copa do Brasil decision against Flamengo.

“There is the intention, it is a request from our fans. We think it’s important to have this training before the trip to Rio de Janeiro. We are looking more at the logistics, policing, what we can or cannot do, so that the fans have security, to have a beautiful party without risk to anyone. So there is the intention, we are working on that, talking to the command of the military police. In the next few days, we hope to have everything defined so that we can announce it”spoke the president in a mixed zone after the event to launch the new Corinthians shirt.

Among the fans, he announced the possibility of having the Arena open to the public for the return game of the final. The option was discarded by President Duilio Monteiro Alves.

“It’s not an idea. We don’t argue. We hope to return to Neo Química Arena if we are champions and celebrate with the crowd. To watch the game no, there is no such prediction. We only worked with the issue of open training, for us and our athletes to receive this energy from Fiel before traveling is very important”, said the representative.

With the head focused on the decision of the Copa do Brasil, the Corinthians team has one more challenge for the Brazilian Championship, this Saturday, in addition to the duel against Goiás between the finals of the national cup.

“Is very difficult. To be honest, I’ve been thinking about Wednesday for a while, a month I don’t know. In fact, since I was elected, or since I’m a Corinthians fan, we’ve been thinking about a final and we’re in it. We have to have a lot of focus, but we can’t forget the Brazilian, right? He remained in that round, without getting the win, in fourth place. We understand that it is also very important, for the club, the financial part, the classification in a Libertadores next year without depending on the finals of the Copa do Brasil. It’s difficult, but we have to know how to separate and play Saturday’s game, and then think about Wednesday”, said the president.

The challenge of reconciling the two competitions continues this Saturday, when Corinthians faces Athletico-PR at Neo Química Arena.

