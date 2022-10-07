Corinthians scores three times against Ferroviria and takes advantage in the quarterfinals of Paulista Sub-20

Corinthians beat Ferroviária 3-0 on Thursday night, in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Campeonato Paulista Sub-20. At Fonte Luminosa, in Araraquara, Timão achieved victory with goals scored by Kayke, Pedrinho and Matheus Araújo.

With the result, the Parque São Jorge club will have the advantage of a draw in the return match. Ferroviária, in turn, needs to win by four or more goals difference in normal time. If the aggregate score ends up equal, the decision of the spot will be disputed on penalties.

Write it down – The return match takes place next Thursday, the 13th, again at 19:00. This time, the dispute for the spot in the semifinals of the state tournament will take place on Corinthian soil, at Alfredo Schurig Stadium, in Fazendinha.

Escalation

Aware of the importance of the match, Danilo did not spare his players and went to the field with the best he had at his disposal. For the confrontation, however, the commander could not count on the injured midfielder Ryan, and on the striker Pedro, integrated into the Brazilian Under-17 Team.

Thus, Timão entered with the following lineup: Kaue; Léo Maná, João Pedro, Murillo and Vitor Meer; Zé Vitor, Matheus Araújo, Pedrinho and Guilherme Biro; Kayke and Arthur Sousa.

My Helm

Ferroviária, in turn, entered the game with: Benassi; Cleiton, Dreifke, Matheus Fernando and Angel; Yugi, Antônio and Marquinhos; Pedro Paulo, Gustavo Prado and Diogo.

The game

First time

With a delay of approximately ten minutes due to instability with the stadium’s lighting, the first game of the quarterfinals began with Corinthians putting difficulty in getting the ball out of Ferroviária and trying to establish an initial pressure.

It was on the home side, however, that the first dangerous move in the match came out. When the pointer marked the first five minutes of the game, Diogo called responsibility and asked to take a free-kick at the entrance of the area. The striker’s kick went over goalkeeper Kaue’s goal.

In the next move, at eight minutes, it was Timão’s turn to aggressively reach the opposing team’s area. At the time, Kayke looked for top scorer Arthur Sousa in an aerial move, but the bid ended up being interrupted in good marking by side Cleiton, from Ferroviária.

Dominating the main actions of the match, Corinthians once again had a clear chance of scoring in the opening 12 minutes. This time, winger Vítor Meer appeared in the Ferroviária area and finished a cross with a detour towards the back line.

Still in the pressure wave, the team led by Danilo arrived in two more opportunities when the pointer marked 13 minutes. In a cross by Léo Mana, Kayke kicked low and won a corner, which allowed Murillo’s strong header on the crossbar of Ferroviária’s goal.

At 15, Ferroviária showed a certain reaction in the confrontation and returned to give work to the Corinthians defense. In the bid in question, striker Pedro Paulo, free from marking in the attacking field, went up to the third floor and headed towards the back line.

After a “break” in intensity, Corinthians returned to the game and had a goal disallowed. At 25, defender João Pedro appeared and scored what could open the scoring at Fonte Luminosa. That’s not what happened, as his defense partner, Murillo, was fouled inside the area.

At 35, the Ferroviária team tried to surprise from afar and almost left the first legitimate goal of the confrontation. With his feet calibrated, Gustavo Prado sent a bomb that bewildered goalkeeper Kauê. The ball, however, went towards the baseline.

In the final minutes, at 40, Corinthians opened the scoring away from home and gave the first numbers for the first leg between the teams. At the time, after Matheus Araújo left at speed, Kayke pulled his right foot and sent a rocket into the corner of goalkeeper Benassi’s goal.

Second time

With no changes at halftime, Corinthians showed a drop in performance and attention in the opening minutes of the second half. Ferroviária, in turn, entered with a different impetus, with more concentration in relation to the first 45 minutes of the game.

After the initial 40 seconds, the team led by Leonardo Ducci aggressively arrived towards the club’s area of ​​Parque São Jorge. In the bid, Pedro Paulo called Diogo, who kicked cross over goalkeeper Kauê.

Five minutes later, Corinthians lit the “alert” signal and began to dominate the match. The team’s first dangerous play came from the feet of Guilherme Biro, who found space between the defenders of Ferroviária, pulled his left foot and sent a rocket to the baseline.

At 8, Timãozinho ran into the crossbar again. On the occasion, passing on the right, the side Léo Mana received in depth and, at first, sent a bomb to the goalkeeper Benassi’s crossbar.

After the confrontation adopted a more cadenced posture, the Ferroviária team took advantage of a transition in speed and removed paint from the left post of Corinthians’ goal. At 19, Antônio cut to the middle and tried to find Kaue’s corner. The ball, however, went off the line.

In the next move, at 22, Corinthians built a good collective play and increased their advantage on the scoreboard of the match. In the bid, defender Murillo went on the attack, found a deep pass for Pedrinho, who just pushed it to the back of the net.

After ten minutes, in the 33rd minute, the Parque São Jorge team reached its third goal in a penalty after Cleiton left his hand in the area and prevented the ball from traveling. Then, Matheus Araújo went to the penalty spot, put strength and didn’t give goalkeeper Benassi a chance.

Despite being at an advantage, the team led by coach Danilo did not take his foot off and maintained a high level in the match. In the final minutes, at 48, Riquelme took advantage of a surplus at the entrance of the area, tried to leave Timão’s room, but sent a rocket over the goal.

Technical data sheet of Ferroviria 0 x 3 Corinthians

Competition: Under-20 Paulista Championship

Place: Doctor Adhemar de Barros Studio, Araraquara, SP

Date: October 06, 2022 (Thursday)

Time: 19:00 (from Brasilia)

Referee: Michel de Camargo

Assistants: Enderson Emanoel Turbiani da Silva and Felipe Camargo Moraes

goals: Matheus Arajo, Pedrinho, Kayke Ferrari (Corinthians)

Yellow cards: Cleiton, Dreifke, Matheus Fernando, Yuji and Diogo (Ferroviria); Riquelme (Corinthians)

RAILWAY: Benassi; Cleiton (Schiling), Dreifke, Matheus Fernando and Angel; Yuji, Antnio (Cantarelli) and Marquinhos (Murilo); Pedro Paulo (Joo Gabriel), Gustavo Prado (Welton) and Diogo.

Technician: Leonardo Ducci

CORINTHIANS: Kau; Lo Mana (Renato Santos), Joo Pedro, Murillo and Vitor Meer; Z Vitor (Riquelme), Matheus Arajo, Pedrinho and Guilherme Biro (Wesley); Kayke Ferrari (Higor) and Arthur Sousa (Thalisson).

Technician: Danilo

