Corinthians training: Maycon participates in activity and increases expectations for the Copa do Brasil | Corinthians

Corinthians trained this Thursday afternoon at CT Joaquim Grava, continuing the preparation for the last game before the final of the Copa do Brasil. This Saturday, at 9 pm, Timão faces Athletico at Neo Química Arena, for the 31st round of the Brasileirão.

This was the first day of activity with the full squad after the draw against Juventude last Tuesday. The midfielder Maycon, the right-back Rafael Ramos and the striker Júnior Moraes, all recovered from injuries, worked normally with the team.

Maycon, mainly, is the one that inspires the most attention: the expectation is that the midfielder will be available for the first game of the national final, against Flamengo, on October 12th.

On the field, Vítor Pereira and his commission divided the activities into two parts, as described by the club’s press office. In the first, training in a small space, and then a work of offensive organization, with passes, crossings and finishes.

In addition to the trio recovered from injury, defender Balbuena, with muscle discomfort, also trained with the squad.

For the next match, Vítor Pereira will not be able to count on Gil, suspended for the third yellow card.

On the other hand, midfielder Fausto Vera is back from suspension and can play on Saturday.

Corinthians returns to training this Thursday, again in the afternoon, continuing the preparation for the duel against Athletico.

Timão currently occupies the fourth position in the table, with 51 points conquered.

