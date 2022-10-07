CR7 is named as ‘pivot’ of Gisele and Brady’s separation; understand

The crisis in the marriage between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen has gained a new character. According to British publications such as newspapers The Sun and daily mirrorCristiano Ronaldo plays a role in the possible separation between the American football star and the Brazilian model.

This is all because of a meeting that took place in March of this year. Days after announcing his retirement from the NFL, Brady went to Old Trafford to watch a Manchester United game. The game in question, valid for the English Championship, ended in a 3-2 victory for the Red Devils over Tottenham. Cristiano Ronaldo, a 37-year veteran, scored United’s three goals that night.

Brady and CR7 talked after the match and the Portuguese asked him if retirement was definitive. The NFL legend deflected the conversation at the time, but responded to the public shortly afterwards. The day after meeting the striker, the American announced that he would not leave the sport.

Brady’s decision to play another season at the age of 45 was one of the reasons for the crisis in his marriage with Gisele. In an interview with Elle magazine, the Brazilian said that she would like her husband “to be more present”. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is the longest-serving player in NFL history, playing professionally since 2000.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen do not confirm the rumors of possible divorce. There are no records of any meeting between the American football player and Cristiano Ronaldo since March 12. If the separation is confirmed, the conversation with Cristiano Ronaldo could be marked by the public as the beginning of the end of a 13-year marriage.