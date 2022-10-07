Creators of Plano Real release note in favor of Lula, but ask for responsibility in the economy

In a note, economists Armínio Fraga, Edmar Bacha, Pedro Malan and Persio Arida confirmed their support for PT in the second round of elections;

the economists Arminius Fraga, Edmar Bacha, Pedro Malan and Persio Aridaresponsible for the creation of the Real Plan during the government of Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB), declared their vote in Lula (EN) in the 2nd round of 2022 elections. In a note, the four economists said they would vote for Lula in the second round, but asked PT for responsibility in the economic management of the country. “We will vote for Lula in the 2nd round; our expectation is for the responsible conduct of the economy”, says the note. Armínio, who was president of the Central Bank during FHC’s second term, had already declared his preference for Lula on Tuesday, the 4th. On Wednesday, the 5th, Persio Arida, who was former president of the BNDS and the Central Bank, also declared your vote for Lula, telling the newspaper The globe who considers Jair Bolsonaro “a threat to Brazilian democracy”. Bacha became a member of the FHC government as president of the BNDS for ten months, while Malan was Minister of Finance in the government of the toucan and president of the Central Bank during the government of Itamar Franco. In addition to the four André Lara Resendeanother renowned economist who was part of the Real Plan, also declared his vote for Lula, even though he did not participate in the joint note.