Credit card: Check 5 released for children and teenagers

Many young people seek financial independence early, which is a very important step. In order to help children and adolescents and provide them with safe experiences, some banks make available credit cards for them to enter with the long-awaited independence.

So, read on and check out the various credit card options for minors.

Credit cards for teenagers and children

Itaú Click Platinum

The platinum click is a card without annual fee, offered by Banco Itaú, and is an excellent option for teenagers. However, in order to access the tool, the responsible holder must share the benefits of their account with the additional card for the minor. Services can be extended to up to 4 cards and can be requested by teenagers aged 12 and over.

The bank offers several services through the click platinum card, such as discounts at cinemas, points in the iupp program that can be exchanged for trips, products and airline tickets, tag to use at tolls and parking lots and others.

Trigg card

Another card option with many advantages is the Trigg Visa. The card is international, with no annual fee and allows the account holder to request up to 3 cards for children under 18 years of age. The tool can benefit children as young as 8 years old.

According to the bank, the card can be personalized according to the taste of the child or teenager who obtains it. It is possible to use prints of drawings, series, super heroes and others.

original card

Banco Original also offers a card aimed at minors. In this modality, the person responsible for the account can request up to 10 cards for adolescents aged between 10 and 18 years. One of the most requested advantages of the card is the 0.4% cashback, available when accumulating R$ 1500 on the invoice.

PAN card

Banco PAN offers teenagers, aged between 16 and 18, a additional credit card. For this, the holder must have an account with the institution. In total, it is possible to order 4 cards.

The PAN allows the credit limit to be regulated by the account holder, allows the accumulation of points in the Surpreenda Program and offers and discounts in several virtual stores.

Santander SX

The holder of a Santander bank account can request up to 5 cards for teenagers aged between 16 and 18 years. The tool is international and provides free annual fees for invoices over R$100.