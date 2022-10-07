Crisis between Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady would have been ‘encouraged’ by Cristiano Ronaldo, says newspaper

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are in the midst of a marital crisis, and divorce rumors are growing stronger. This time, speculations bring an unusual figure to history: Cristiano Ronaldo. The football star, who works for the Manchester United club, would be responsible by the recent problems between the two.

With the retirement announced, Brady would have given up the decision to follow a game of CR7 in England. In the match in question, Cristiano scored three goals against Tottenham on May 12, becoming one of the athletes with the most goals in football history.

The two reportedly met after the game and talked about their own careers. “Did you really close?“, would have asked Cristiano, who would have received as an answer the look of doubt from Brady. “I know, I know”, replied the Portuguese after the American’s look at the stands.

crisis in the relationship

According to a strong magazine peoplethe main reason for the current crisis between the couple is the end of the retirement of the American football athlete.

“Tom is a nice guy, everyone thinks so, including Gisele. He doesn’t want to be so worried. He wants to be a good husband and father; he still gets emotional when talking about Gisele and the children. Football is a big draw for him. Something has to give, and it’s always been his family. They have to be so patient with him,” a person close to him reportedly said.

Another person, also close to the couple, revealed that the two have already hired lawyers to define the separation of goods after the end of the marriage.