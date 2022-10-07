Cristiano Ronaldo assists, United takes a scare, but wins Cyprus team in Europa League comeback

Manchester United took a scare, but beat Omonia 3-2 in the Europa League

O Manchester United won the Omonia Nicosa turn by 3 to 2this Thursday (6), at the GSP Stadium, in Cyprus, for the 3rd round of group E. The match was broadcast exclusively by ESPN on Star+.

Rashford (twice) and Martial came off the bench and ensured the victory of the red devils. ansarifard and panagitou swung the nets for the Cyprus team.

trying to forget the 6-3 win over Manchester City in the Premier League over the weekendcoach Erik ten Hag chose to start the match with Cristiano Ronaldo, Antony and casemiro among the holders.

The 1st half was practically attack against defense. With wide dominance, the English team wasted several chances to open the scoring, especially with CR7 and the former striker.Sao Paulo. There were 12 shots against only three from the home team.

Even though he was very marked, Antony had the best opportunity, but he didn’t count on the defense of Brazilian goalkeeper Fabiano, also ex-São Paulo.

Until the Brazilian Bruno Souza took advantage of a Malacia’s fatal mistake, in the 33rd minute, to pull the counterattack and play for Ansarifard, who hit to make it 1-0.

In the 2nd half, United started pressuring and reached an equalizer early on. Rashford, who had just entered the match, dribbled past the defender and scored a great goal to keep everything even in Cyprus. And the turning point came soon after with Martial, after Rashford’s back-heel pass.

After scoring the second, United continued to press on. At 33, Dalot played for Cristiano Ronaldo, but the Portuguese ace sent the ball on the post, even without a goalkeeper.

Soon after, Rashford pulled the counterattack and scored with Cristiano Ronaldo to make the Red Devils’ third.

What the English team didn’t expect was that at 40, Omonia still made the second with Panagiotou, left-handed, to set fire to the final minutes of the game.

Best moments

Championship status

With the result, United are 2nd place with 6 points, three less than the leader Real Sociedad. Omonia is still on flashlight without scoring. O sheriffwith 3appears in 3rd E group position.

The guy: Rashford

Shirt 10 replaced Sancho at half-time and needed a few minutes to score a GOAL. In the bid, Rashford dribbles Miletic and beats placed to tie the match for United. Afterwards, the striker also participated in the play of the second goal and scored the third, after assisting Cristiano Ronaldo.

It was bad: Malacia

United’s left-back made a fatal mistake in the play that led to Omonia’s goal at a time when United were better in the match. In the move, Malacia is disarmed by Bruno Souza, who plays for Ansarifard to open the scoring for the Cyprus team.

Ten Hag’s Glow

Coach Ten Hag moved the English team very well. United’s goals were scored by Rashford and Martial, players who came on in the second half and changed the game.

next games

United face the Everton on Sunday (9), at 15:00 (Brasília time), away from home, through Premier Leaguewith live broadcast by ESPN on Star+.

The return game between the two teams at Old Trafford for the 4th round of the Europa League will be next Thursday (13), at 16:00, with live broadcast. by ESPN on Star+.

Datasheet

Omonia 2 x 3 Manchester United

GOALS: Ansarifard (33′ from Q1), Rashford (7′ from Q2 and 39′ from Q2), Martial (16′ from Q2), Panagiotou (40′ from Q2)

MONEY: Fabian; Matthews, Miletic, Yuste, Lang and Lecjacks; Diskerud (Panagiotou), Charlampous, Bruno (Loizou) and Barker (Papoulis); Ansarifard (Kakoullis). Coach: Neil Lennon

MANCHESTER UNITED: Of Gea; Dalot, Lindelöf, Lisandro Martínez and Malacia (Shaw); Casemiro, Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes (Martial); Antony (Fred), Sancho (Rashford) and Cristiano Ronaldo. Coach: Erik ten Hag