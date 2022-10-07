Cruzeiro will receive award for the title of Series B, says president of CBF – Rádio Itatiaia

Champion of Série B this season, after conversations between the celestial board with the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), Cruzeiro will receive an award for the trophy. The information was confirmed by Ednaldo Rodrigues, president of the entity, to the report of Itatiaia this Thursday (6th). However, the values ​​have yet to be defined.

With the title, Raposa is automatically qualified for the 3rd phase of the Copa do Brasil in 2023, along with the teams that will play in the group stage of Libertadores and with the champions of the Copa Verde and Copa do Nordeste.

In a live on Twitch, on August 15, Ronaldo revealed that he had started negotiations with the CBF’s top management after criticizing the lack of awards for winning the Second Division.

“We’re discussing with the CBF… the champion of Série B has no benefit, other than going up. He doesn’t have a financial prize. He advances two stages in the Copa do Brasil, but doesn’t earn the money from both stages. The champion of Serie B needs to have the financial benefit and the sporting benefit. I think it is fair. We are in this discussion and we will see”, he said at the time.

Last year, Botafogo received an amount for the Serie B title, but the figures were also not revealed by the maximum entity of Brazilian football.