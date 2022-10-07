Daughters of Gloria Maria became the most beautiful girls in Brazil

Daughters of Gloria Maria draw attention for their exuberant beauty

Gloria Maria posted photos of her birthday celebration, along with her beautiful daughter and Narcisa. In the photos, the artist showed that she was having fun in the passage of more Christmas.

The artist is mother of Laura Matta da Silva and Maria Matta da Silvaand sometimes publishes some photos showing the heiresses on social media.

On one of the occasions, Gloria Maria vented about the difficulty of posing with the girls. In the caption of the photos, she comments on the rare photos with heiresses:

“Very difficult these days to get a picture with my daughters… They think it’s ridiculous But sometimes I can! My loves”, said the artist.

In the comments, fans said: “Adolescence… but Glorinha passes by”said one netizen. “Beautiful”, said other followers.

Presenter talks about adoption

In an interview for the program “Encontro”, from Rede Globowhich took place in 2019, Gloria Maria opened her heart and told everything about how she met her daughters.

Gloria Maria said that she was doing a solidarity action in Bahia, in an orphan shelter and that she spent three months there, when she met Maria, who was almost 1 year old.

The artist also said that she never wanted to be a mother and felt fulfilled with her work as a journalist at Globo.

When she decided to enter Maria’s adoption process, Glória Maria went to research more about Maria’s history and how she ended up in the orphans’ home.

With the research, the artist discovered that she had a sister named Laura, who was only 22 days old.

Thus, coincidentally or not, the artist had already met the newborn and was enchanted by the child right away, even without anyone knowing the kinship of the two girls.

That’s how Gloria Maria adopted the two sisters and today, more than 10 years later, she shares a life of great love and complicity with her daughters.

