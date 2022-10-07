Dorival doesn’t want to get into trouble with players like his predecessor

The right side of Flamengo’s defense was again a problem in the match against Internacional, according to the assessment of Mauro Cezar Pereira, who expected to see Uruguayan Guillermo Varela gain time on the field, who was hired this season, but seems to be the third option in the hierarchy of coach Dorival Júnior in competition with Rodinei and Matheuzinho.

During the Live from Mauro Cezarat the UOL channelthe journalist says that Dorival Junior makes it clear when pointing out this hierarchy that he does not intend to alienate the cast, thus avoiding the risk of going through the same problems that brought down the Portuguese Paulo Sousa.

“At the press conference, Dorival stated that Matheuzinho has been training for longer, that is, it is very clear that there is a hierarchy by time at home, he does not want to get into trouble with the players as his predecessor Paulo Sousa got into trouble after a few decisions, that is very clear”, says Mauro Cezar.

“In Flamengo today, the coach is hostage to the group of players. If he decides to displease them, he can get in trouble and Dorival knows very well that, he won’t say that, but he makes it clear to anyone who pays a little attention and that weighs on your choices. Flamengo continues with this very serious problem”, he adds.

See what else was interesting in the opinion of the UOL columnist:

Mauro Cezar: Game with Inter showed Flamengo clear problems

It wasn’t just Flamengo’s right side that didn’t work in the match against Inter. The attack that passed at Maracanã against a closed team is also considered by Mauro Cezar in relation to the lack of alternatives to win, which in his view was a good test for the situation that the team should find in the Libertadores final against Athletico-PR.

“Flamengo couldn’t break Inter’s defensive block, which also did Flamengo a favor when it closed with a line of five, with three defenders, denied spaces and Flamengo only with crosses in the area, opening the field, widening the field with Matheuzinho coming in from the right, to play open and Cebolinha from the left, but crossing a lot of balls and creating very little with tables, arrivals, infiltrations, with plotted plays. It is important because it is very likely that Flamengo will face this type of defense against Athletico-PR”, he concludes.

