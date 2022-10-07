Duilio says he does not negotiate with Oscar and postpones decisions to stay with Vtor Pereira and Yuri Alberto

Corinthians comes close to the end of the season and focuses on the dispute for the G4 of the Brasileirão and the conquest of the Copa do Brasil. At the launch of the new shirt this Thursday, President Duilio Monteiro Alves spoke about the renewal of Vítor Pereira, the negotiation for Yuri Alberto’s “fico”, in addition to the interest in midfielder Oscar, reported by presenter Neto – check out the full interview in the video above.

In addition to the decisions and the end of the season, other definitions arouse the curiosity of the fans and the press. The situations of Vítor Pereira, who has not yet communicated his decision to stay in Brazil or not, and the loan of Yuri Alberto that ends in the middle of the next season. In addition to these uncertainties, presenter Neto, from Ball Ownersreported the coach’s interest in Oscar.

“We know, right, that when the end of the season starts, speculation begins. I want to make it very clear to you, for Corinthians fans, that any news that appears at this moment is not true. Corinthians is not negotiating with anyone, at the moment we are not talking to Vitor Pereira about the renewal. This I had already posted a while ago.. The focus today is the finals of the Copa do Brasil and that we keep in the best possible position in the Brazilian Championship. So, even the conversations with Vitor will be left for later, it doesn’t make sense to have a player in negotiation at this moment. So that we have a little peace in the next 12 days that we will play two very important games, there is absolutely nothing, everything is stopped and we wait after the finals to start talking about the future”, said the president in an interview in the mixed zone after the Corinthians shirt III launch event.

Yuri Alberto has been the team’s top scorer since he started his time at Corinthians. The negotiation with Zenit, however, was a loan with no fixed purchase value and which ends in the middle of the next season.

“We are very happy with Yuri, with Róger, with our entire team. I think Corinthians has been having a good year. But now we have the finals, on the 12th and 19th, with Flamengo, we are fighting up there in the Brazilian. So, we know it’s not the moment, we understand the fans’ anxiety, the need for some position, this is normal in football, but everything in its own time. Yuri arrived, I think it’s been three months since he debuted, of course Corinthians is interested in keeping a player like that, but it’s not the time for us to think about that now. Let’s see later, its acquisition depends on many things, the values ​​are high. Now, logical intention that we have, right, we want the best for Corinthians, but let’s wait for the right moment. I think we have a long time on this subject. His contract runs until the middle of next year, the country is still at war there, unfortunately, a lot can happen, we won’t anticipate stages. But it is the wish that he continues, without a doubt”, explained Duilio Monteiro Alves.

Corinthians focuses its efforts on this Saturday’s duel, against Athletico-PR, for the 31st round of the Brasileirão, at Neo Química Arena.

