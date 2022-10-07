Education Minister denies budget cuts for federal universities

In a press conference, Victor Godoy explained the situation and guaranteed that the funds of the institutions were not cut; students organize protests against the alleged cut announced this Wednesday, 5

Photo: Luis Fortes/MEC

Victor Godoy refuted the information that the institutions’ resources had been blocked



O education Minister, Victor Godoydenied that there had been a cut in the budget of the federal universities and institutes. In a press conference held at the headquarters of the Ministry of Education (MEC) on the morning of this Thursday, 6th, Godoy denied the existence of a cut and explained what had happened. “I want to make it clear that there is no cut, no reduction. There is no reason to say that there will be a stoppage. […] What happened was a limit on financial transactions until December. The thing is (that) you can’t pledge everything in November. If the university needs to make an effort above the limit, it comes here and we will contact the Ministry of Economy and it will have the money”, said the head of the ministry. In a note, the MEC said that the change “will not harm the activities of universities and federal institutes”. The ministry also cited a budget increase in relation to 2021. “Universities currently have BRL 537 million (10.4%) and institutes with BRL 393.8 million (20%) more in budget in compared to the year 2021,” the ministry said. The press conference took place the day after federal universities reported that the government had blocked MEC funds, which would affect the institutions’ activities. In reaction to the alleged blockade, student movements are organizing walkouts and protests across the country.