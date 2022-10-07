Elected in 2022 have an average net worth four times greater than defeated candidates; nearly half are millionaires | Election in Numbers

Candidates elected in the first round of this year have an average personal wealth four times greater than those defeated at the polls, according to a survey carried out by the g1 based on data from the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). The sum of the average wealth of the elected is approximately R$ 8.8 million, while that of the non-elected is around R$ 2 million.

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

The numbers also indicate that, of around 1,600 elected, more than 750 are millionaires – or 47%.

(Correction: g1 was wrong in stating that the average wealth of those elected was approximately R$8.8 million, and that of the non-elected was R$2 million. In fact, this value refers to the sum of the average wealth of those elected and non-elected. The individual average is BRL 1.7 million and BRL 450,000, respectively. The report was updated at 6:50 pm)

In general, the average equity of each elected candidate is R$ 1.7 million; and of the non-elected is around R$ 405 thousand. The difference in average wealth between elected and defeated occurs in all positions in dispute this year – but it is higher among elected gubernatorial candidates, where the average difference recorded is nine times that of the losers’ wealth. The elected governors had an average net worth of BRL 5.1 million. The defeated ones, BRL 557 thousand.

The second position in dispute with the biggest difference was that of state deputy (four times greater than the defeated candidates), followed by that of federal deputy, whose discrepancy was 3.8 times more than the non-elected ones.

The survey considers the assets declared by the candidates themselves.

Among all the candidates elected, there are more than 750 with millionaire assets. Considering all positions, 43% are in the equity category from R$1 to R$9.9 million. Already 4% of those elected registered assets between R$ 10 million and R$ 99 million.

Among the millionaires, the first on the list elected was Antidio Lunelli (MDB-SC), who will occupy a seat in the state Legislative Assembly. Lunelli declared assets of R$ 390 million.

2 of 5 Antidio Lunelli — Photo: MDB/Disclosure Antidio Lunelli — Photo: MDB/Disclosure

In the Chamber of Deputies, Eunício Oliveira (MDB-CE) will be the deputy with the greatest declared wealth (R$ 158 million). The second richest is Jadyel Alencar (PV-PI), with equity of R$ 107 million. Among the ten richest elected to the Chamber, three are members of the MDB. PP and PL each have two deputies, while PDT, PSD and PV have one.

Among the governors-elect with the largest sum of assets is Romeo Zema (Young-MG), who was re-elected for another term. Zema has the largest declared wealth among elected governors (R$ 129 million).

3 of 5 Romeu Zema, governor re-elected in Minas Gerais — Photo: Reproduction Romeu Zema, governor re-elected in Minas Gerais — Photo: Reproduction

Mauro Mendes (union Brazil-MT)who was re-elected to govern Mato Grosso, appears in second place with assets totaling R$ 108 million.

4 of 5 Governor Mauro Mendes was re-elected in Mato Grosso — Photo: Mayke Toscano/Secom-MT Governor Mauro Mendes was re-elected in Mato Grosso — Photo: Mayke Toscano/Secom-MT

Third, come Ibaneis Rochaalso re-elected governor of the DF by the MDB with assets of R$ 79.8 million.

5 of 5 Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) — Photo: Caroline Cintra/g1 DF Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) — Photo: Caroline Cintra/g1 DF

Some of these data may still show slight variations in the coming days, as nine candidates for the Federal Chamber have not yet presented the declaration of assets.

Equity by party: Assemblies and Chambers

In the ranking of the highest average assets among elected state deputies are, in first place, those of the PSDB (R$ 1.6 million), followed by Citizenship (R$ 1.2 million) and PMN (R$ 1.2 million ).

The toucans managed to elect 54 state deputies, while Cidadania, 16. The PMN, in turn, will occupy only five seats in the state assemblies.

In the case of elected federal deputies, the average wealth ranking is led by those elected from the PSC (R$ 3.2 million), PROS (R$ 2.2 million) and MDB (R$ 1.9 million).

Although it has the highest average net worth, the PSC elected only six candidates. The PROS will have only three federal deputies, while the MDB will have 42. The largest bench will be from the PL (99), whose average wealth for those elected is R$ 1.2 million. The second largest bench will be the PT, with 68 elected. The average equity declared by the legend’s candidates was R$ 650 thousand.

For political scientist and professor at the Federal University of Paraná (UFPR) Emerson Cervi, the aversion to politics, the result of the crises of the last decade, interfered in political representation, attracting more candidates from the wealthier strata who are often further away from the your bases.

“The public aversion to politics, characteristic of the last decade, has not improved our democracy. On the contrary, it has worsened it in several aspects. One of these worsenings is that today we have a millionaire parliamentary representation. increasingly distances itself from its bases. And it makes representation less effective.”

For political scientist Emerson Cervi, the relationship between greater wealth and a greater percentage of elected candidates is not direct.

“There is a relationship that is not necessary, much less deterministic. In fact, heritage serves as an indication of an approximation to political capital. Those who have more material heritage tend to have more access to other types of goods, especially symbolic ones. , cultural and, mainly, of social capillarity, which guarantee them better conditions of dispute in more social groups. Those who have less assets even have better conditions of dispute, but in very specific social groups. [existe]but not [é] necessary”, he explains.

The UFPR professor adds that leaders who are already in politics also attract more resources, and part of this has to do with recent electoral reforms. According to Cervi, a relationship is created that may end up reflecting in the increase in equity.

“In the recent Brazilian case, given the directions taken by political reforms, being in politics already attracts more money. It is no longer about being rich first and then entering politics. account of their party’s Electoral Fund, they received more than R$ 1 million for the campaign. There is no way to spend that on a campaign for deputy. So, today, being a politician means guaranteeing resources to maintain one’s career, and that takes increase in equity, directly or indirectly”, he says.

In the list of the richest candidates in this election, there are also cases that did not succeed at the polls: