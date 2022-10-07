Embraer closes US$ 934.6 million deal with Middle East airline

posted on 10/06/2022 16:25



(credit: ROSLAN RAHMAN / AFP)

The Empresa Brasileira de Aeronáutica SA (Embraer) announced this Thursday (6/10) an agreement with SalamAir, a low-cost airline from Oman, in the Middle East, a deal valued at US$ 934.6 million. The operation will be added to the company’s firm order backlog for the third quarter of this year.

The agreement provides for the sale of six E2 family aircraft, in addition to six more purchase rights. In a statement, the Brazilian manufacturer stated that deliveries will begin at the end of 2023. The deal allows SalamAir to acquire E195-E2 model aircraft, aircraft considered silent, and which have 135 seats, divided into two classes of service.





“It’s great to be growing up in the Middle East, a region that typically focuses on long-distance travel. For Embraer, it is also important to see a pioneering low-cost airline like SalamAir recognize the value that E-Jets deliver to airlines in this segment,” said Embraer President and CEO Arjan Meijer.

SalamAir started its commercial operations in 2017 in Oman and operates domestic but also international flights, with destinations such as Dubai, Prague, Doah and Kuwait, for example. The new fleet will initially be used for domestic flights, including four oil fields and four international airports within Oman.

Coverage by Correio Braziliense





Want to stay on top of the main news from Brazil and the world? follow him Brazilian Mail on the social networks. we are in twitter, on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. Follow up!