Embraer receives order from SalamAir; Itaú sees jet stealing share from Airbus

Embraer shares rise 2% in the early afternoon after SalamAir, the airline low cost of Oman, signed a firm order for six E195-E2 commercial jets and an option to purchase another six.

If the option is exercised, the transaction will represent revenue of US$934 million for Embraer.

For Itaú BBA, even though the order is relatively small, it is significant as it shows that companies that currently use Airbus aircraft are considering migrating to Embraer.

“SalamAir currently only operates A320 family aircraft and said the new E195-E2s are in line with its strategy of operating at the right size, with the advantage of being the most environmentally efficient aircraft,” wrote analyst Daniel. Gasparete.

The largest passenger aircraft manufactured by Embraer, the E195-E2 can have up to 146 seats. In this configuration, it has a travel cost – how much it takes to get from point A to point B – that is 22% less than a 154-seat A320neo or 24% less than a 160-seat Boeing 737-8. (The competitive advantage becomes a disadvantage if the customer uses an Airbus with more seats.)

SalamAir’s aircraft, which will be configured with 135 seats, are expected to begin delivery by the end of 2023, and Embraer said the transaction will add to its firm order backlog (backlog) of the third quarter.

At the end of the second quarter, the backlog was on 312 aircraft, revenue of $17.8 billion.

The share trades at R$ 12.86. The company is worth R$9.54 billion on the Stock Exchange.

Pedro Arbex