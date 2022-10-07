Endrick celebrates his debut, cries remembering his grandfather and looks forward to Palmeiras: “Get to the top” | palm trees

Minutes after his debut as a professional at Palmeiras, 16-year-old forward Endrick also gave his first interview with the top team. And with emotion.

Happy for the mark reached in the 4-0 rout against Coritiba, this Thursday, at Allianz Parque, Endrick celebrated the first game in the top team, praised coach Abel Ferreira, who, suspended, was not on the field, and cried remembering his grandfather’s recent death.

Excited, Endrick remembers his grandfather and thanks him, after waiting for Abel: “I was doing the right thing”

– Thank God, I knew that everything would be in time and he would put it in Abel’s head. He was doing the right thing, adapting to the group and it was all right, debuting in the crowd. He said he would have the right moment, I was with him because he is my first professional coach and I am with him.

– It was a difficult week, I lost my grandfather in the week of the final of the Copa do Brasil, my grandfather had in mind that he wanted me to play professionally. I wanted to score the goal for him, for my father who lost my grandfather and make him happy up there – said Endrick.

On the field, Endrick had just over 20 minutes on the field and two clear scoring chances, in shots defended by the Coritiba goalkeeper. For him, however, it was worth the support of the fans.

– This crowd is wonderful, it’s the crowd I want for my life, I’m a Palmeiras fan. They criticize me, but I know it’s for my own good, I was anxious to see this crowd scream my name and it’s very good. I want to do everything for them, I know I will have ups and downs, thank Abel and my teammates. Now there are eight finals and God willing to be champion. I wanted to make the crowd happy.

About the future, Endrick was clear. Despite the desire to play in Europe, his focus is Palmeiras.

– I want to reach the top with Palmeiras.

– Palmeiras is never happy with titles, we always want more. If I’m going to play in Europe one day, come back to play here and be world champion, Libertadores, Brazilian and everything”, said the striker.

Youngest to play for Verdão in all history, the 16-year-old striker should have new chances in the next rounds. After the rout over Coritiba, Palmeiras reached 66 points and opened up a 12-point lead in the lead of the Brazilian Championship.

