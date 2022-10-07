Endrick gets emotional after debuting for Palmeiras and honors dead grandfather

The striker Endrick, from Palmeiras, dedicated his debut in the professional team to his grandfather, who died last month and who was one of the main supporters of the young man.

In an interview on the field trip after the São Paulo team’s victory over Coritiba, for the Brazilian Championship, the 16-year-old player said that he lived “very difficult weeks” before playing for the 1st time with the professionals.

“Thank God. Abel is an excellent coach. He was doing it right. I was adapting to the group and it was great to debut with the crowd. He said he would have the right moment, and I believe him. It was very difficult weeks, I lost my grandfather before the final against Corinthians [sub-20]it was very bad for me”, he began.

“I played with that in my head. I had my head on my grandfather, who wanted to see me in the pro. I wanted to make this debut for my grandfather, so that I can make him happy”, Endrick continued, who was very emotional.

“I want to reach the top”

Endrick also thanked the fans present at Allianz Parque, who applauded and shouted his name as soon as the assistant João Martins activated the shirt 16 — Abel Ferreira was suspended.

“The crowd is wonderful. It’s the crowd I want for my life, I’m a Palmeirense fan. I got affection for everyone. I was anxious to see the crowd speak my name. It’s very good to see the crowd like this with me. make everyone happy. Thank everyone, Abel, the teammates who were supporting me… and God willing, be champion.”

“I want to reach the top with Palmeiras. Palmeiras are never happy, they always want more and I’ll stay that way. I want to play here. If I go to Europe one day, I want to return to Palmeiras. I think I can win titles with Palmeiras”, concluded Endrick.