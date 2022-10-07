Ex-BBB Eliezer extracts 2 teeth to correct crossbite; it is necessary? – 10/06/2022

After telling that he underwent a rhinoplasty, the former BBB Eliezer shared some videos explaining that he had to extract two teeth to start a dental treatment.

“I’m going to start an orthodontic treatment now to align my teeth and uncross my bite, which is all crossed. And, for that to happen, I had to extract two teeth to have space in my mouth and the treatment to flow”, he said on Instagram. , this Wednesday (5).

The influencer said that he will also use a clear aligner to assist in the treatment.

Tooth extraction: is it really necessary?

It is not possible to say that all people who have a crossbite (or inverted bite), which is when the teeth in the upper and lower arches do not fit together correctly, will need to undergo tooth extraction.

However, it may be necessary in some situations, according to Braz Antunes, a dentist specializing in orthodontics, an area that prevents and corrects irregular positioning of teeth, and president of Crosp (Regional Council of Dentistry of São Paulo).

“We extract the teeth for some reasons in orthodontics, as a form of treatment, but mainly because of the lack of space for the other teeth to be accommodated in the mouth. Or also because of the crossbite, which was the case with Eliezer”, explains the specialist, stressing that each case must be analyzed individually.

“Tooth extraction in orthodontics is routine in any office in the world. It can be part of treatment planning after diagnosis”, says Antunes. “But it’s a programmed extraction, it’s not mutilating.”

According to the dentist, it is possible to treat crossbite in other ways, depending on the patient. In some cases, dentists may indicate the use of braces, without extraction. In more severe cases, orthognathic surgery may be necessary. Therefore, it is important to go to the specialist who will guide the best form of treatment.

Crossbite can cause pain and discomfort

As Eliezer said, this type of treatment is important to avoid health problems that go beyond aesthetics. According to Antunes, the crossbite causes the person to be “biting wrong all day”.

“It affects the joint near the ear, causes pain, which can progress to headache. Crossbite is a type of malocclusion (abnormal alignment of the teeth) that causes a lot of damage to health”, he says.

Correcting the problem, the person can chew better, avoid jaw pain and muscle pain, among other benefits.