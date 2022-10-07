Ex-policeman attacks daycare center in Thailand, kills at least 24 children

SAO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS) – In one of the deadliest massacres in Thailand’s history, a former police officer killed 37 people, including 24 children aged two to five years – most with stab wounds – when he invaded a day care center in the northeast of the country.

The episode took place in the early afternoon of Thursday (6), by local time, in the city of Uthai Sawan, 500 kilometers northeast of Bangkok, the country’s capital. The massacre ended with the attacker killing his own wife and four-year-old son before committing suicide.

Police identified the perpetrator as Panya Kamrab, a 34-year-old former police officer who was removed from his position as lieutenant colonel last year because of drug problems. He was facing a trial for possession of methamphetamine and had been in court hours before the attack, a police spokesman told Thai PBS.

Paisan Luesomboon stated that the ex-policeman had gone to the day care center to look for his own son, but did not find him. “He was already nervous, and when he didn’t see his son, he got even more stressed and started shooting.”

The attacker broke into the institution at around 12:30 pm (3:30 am GMT) and was armed with a knife, a rifle and a nine-millimeter pistol — legally acquired, according to police.

About 30 children were there at the time. The amount is smaller than usual due to heavy rain, according to civil servant Jidapa Boonsom, who was working nearby at the time of the attack.

She reported that the former police officer initially attacked four or five daycare workers, including a teacher who was eight months pregnant, stabbed to death. At first, people mistook the sound of gunfire for fireworks.

The former police officer then forced his way into a locked room where the children slept, Boonsom said, and stabbed them. Videos shared on social media show sheets covering what appear to be children’s bodies in pools of blood. The authenticity of the videos could not be independently verified.

Keep reading

According to the authorities, the attacker also ran over several people while fleeing the scene of the crime. In addition to the dead, the attack left at least 12 wounded, three of them in serious condition.

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha said in a post on social media that he had ordered the police chief to go immediately to the scene of the crime and that he had asked the responsible bodies to help those affected. His deputy, Prawit Wongsuwan, traveled to the city where the attack took place to meet with the victims’ families.

The government also assured that it will provide financial assistance to help families cover funeral expenses and medical treatment.

World leaders also expressed their regret over the case. British Prime Minister Liz Truss said she was in shock. “My thoughts are with all those impacted and the first responders,” she wrote on social media. Tedros Adhanom, director general of the WHO (World Health Organization), offered support to the Thai people and families and said he was saddened by the “loss of so many innocent lives”.

Late in the afternoon, police were still guarding the daycare’s main entrance, a one-story pink house surrounded by lawn and small palm trees. In a nearby gazebo, people anxiously awaited new news.

The episode is one of the worst solo attacks involving children in history. In 2011, in Norway, the far-right militant Anders Brevik killed 69 people, mostly teenagers, in a holiday camp organized by Labor youth. Other cases include the 1996 Dunblane massacre in Scotland, in which 16 children died; and the one in Uvalde, Texas, this year, in which 19 children were killed.

Thailand is one of the countries with the most weapons in circulation in the world, and officials have long been concerned about the potential for gun violence.

A study by Gun Policy, a non-profit organization based at the University of Sydney, points out that in 2017 there were 15 guns for every 100 citizens of the country. It’s much less than in the US — where, that same year, the ratio was 120 guns for every 100 citizens — but a higher rate than most Asian countries.

Thailand is also one of the nations with one of the highest gun homicide rates on the continent and the largest market for firearms smuggling in Southeast Asia, followed by Cambodia and Vietnam. Experts say many of the illegal weapons come from neighboring countries.

Even so, attacks like the one on this farm are rare — even though, in recent years, there have been two similar cases by men linked to the Armed Forces. Last month, a sergeant killed two colleagues in a shootout at a military training center in Bangkok. Two years earlier, a soldier had killed 29 people and injured 57 others when he had a falling out with a superior during the sale of a property.

The military has great influence in many sectors of Thailand’s daily life, from politics to business, and has seized power on several occasions over the past few decades, most recently in 2014.