Fazenda 14: Deolane Bezerra exposes ‘disgust’ by Bia Miranda and Pétala Barreiros and clashes with ally: “Look at this here”

Without speaking out, the lawyer confronted the ex-wife of Marcos Araújo about the lack of organization

in the confinement of The Farm 14Deolane Bezerra exposed the “disgust” of two allies: Bia Miranda and Barreiros petal. Last Wednesday (5), the lawyer confronted the ex-wife of Marcos Araújo and complained about the lack of organization of the peoas, according to information from the Metrópoles portal.

On the occasion, the DJ mentioned the clothes and objects scattered around the house. “You leave everything scattered around the house, all thrown away! Clothes, sneakers, makeup bag. I went and put it inside, you already left the suitcase on the table again. Look at this here, the filth that is“, snapped the doctor.

However, this was not the first time that the widow of MC Kevin criticized the members of his group in the reality. After Petala and Bia used the house sink and caused punishment, Deolane ‘lost her patience’ and scolded the duo. “pampered Nobody is at São Paulo Fashion Week here“, shot.

“A spoiled little girl’s baguette, huh, Petal? Not being able to go to the activity with dirty hair, knowing you can’t use it [porque foram puxadas para a baia] (…) Fucking lack of respect*, we’re hitting a person [Shayan]here comes someone who is one of us, we say we can’t and continue?“, he added.