Federal Revenue suspends Haddad (PT) company for not delivering documents

Fernando Haddad, PT candidate for the Government of the State of São Paulo, informed the Electoral Court that he is a partner in a holding company suspended by the Federal Revenue for “omission of declarations”. This happens when the legal entity fails to deliver documents to the tax authorities.

Klhap Administração e Participações Ltda. listed as unfit in the National Registry of Legal Entities, of the Federal Revenue Service. The company, which started as a clothing company in 1981, was founded by Haddad along with his parents Khalil and Norma.





According to records from the São Paulo Board of Trade, the Haddad’s company underwent several changes over the years. What started as a clothing company changed to commercial representation, consulting and, finally, an asset manager.

The last update was made almost 20 years ago, when it adopted the name Klhap Administração e Participações Ltda. It was this company that Haddad declared to the Electoral Court when he ran for governor of São Paulo.

Haddad informed the Electoral Court that he owns 132,916 shares in the company, which is equivalent to R$ 140,446.26.

According to accountant and judicial expert Roberto Folgueral, a company is declared unfit for omission of declarations because it failed to deliver the documents required by tax legislation for two consecutive years.

Folgueral explains that the company can be written off — which means that it will no longer be able to operate — and the partners, liable, if the situation is not regularized. They are also prevented from doing business with the government.



Declared properties differ from the information from the notaries

The information recorded by Haddad in his Declaration of Assets delivered to the Electoral Court does not correspond to the data filed in the capital’s registry offices.

According to the statement, Haddad reported owning 64.3% of an apartment and 26.37% of a house. The sum of the shares in the properties was declared by the PT candidate at R$ 273 thousand.

The percentages should be the same as those stated in the São Paulo property registers, but the information does not match. In research at the registry offices, it appears that the candidate owns 100% of two properties: an apartment on Rua Afonso Freitas, in Vila Mariana, and a house, in Saúde, a neighborhood in the south of São Paulo.

Haddad owns an apartment that was purchased together with his wife, Ana Estela, on January 9, 1998. There is also a parking space in the same building. The data are from the 1st Real Estate Registry Office in the Capital. The price paid for the property at the time was R$ 120 thousand, and R$ 20 thousand for the parking space.

The other property is located on Avenida Afonso Mariano Fagundes, in the Saúde neighborhood. In April 2009, Fernando Haddad inherited 26.369% of this property after his father’s death. Haddad’s wife, Ana Estela, inherited 30.044% of the same property. Therefore, the couple owned 56.4% of the property.

Six years later, in 2015, they bought the rest of the property, which belonged to the mother and sister, passing the entire house to Fernando Haddad and Ana Estela. The sale was registered at the 14th Real Estate Registry Office of São Paulo. The declared purchase value was R$ 420 thousand.

Wanted to comment on the lack of documentation of his company and also on his declaration of assets, the PT candidate Haddad informed, through a note issued by the press office of his campaign: “The candidate keeps the information presented to the Electoral Justice” .