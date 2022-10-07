Federal universities analyze the impact of the blockade of almost R$ 330 million of the MEC budget | National Journal

At Federal universities are calculating the effects of the blockade of almost R$ 330 million that they will no longer receive to pay bills.
The Federal University of Rio de Janeiro announced that 65,000 students may be out of class.
“The university may close its doors these last few months due to the impossibility of paying the bills. We cannot send our students, our teachers and our technicians to work without security, without electricity, water and without water”, says Dean Eduardo Raupp.
The federal government of São Carlos, in the interior of São Paulo, will have a block of R$ 2 million in costs. Similar situation at the Federal University of Santa Catarina.
“We are already negotiating several contracts with suppliers, transferring them to next year. So, this contingency is practically unfeasible, there is no way to remain”, says dean Irineu Manoel de Souza.
The rectory of UFMG, one of the largest universities in the country, says that there will be no money to pay electricity and water bills, and that about 10,000 undergraduate students are at risk of losing scholarships.
“I cannot tell these people that I will only make payments in December. This is unfeasible from the point of view of responsible management that we need to do and for our community, which needs to carry out teaching, research and extension actions”, emphasizes the dean of UFMG, Sandra Goulart Almeida.
Andifes, the National Association of Directors of Federal Higher Education Institutions, states that R$ 328.5 million less for expenses in 68 federal universities. The association further stated that throughout the year, the budget has already been reduced by more than R$ 763 million.
“When this happens at the end of the year, when we are at the end of budget execution, a year of full difficulties for universities, it causes chaos. Many universities that already had no money now have nothing. Some who had some resources to fulfill some commitments ended up in dire situations”, says Andifes president Ricardo Marcelo Fonseca.
That The latest cut is part of the R$2.6 billion blockade announced by the government in September to meet the spending ceiling, which limits public spending.. The MEC denied that it is a definitive cut or reduction. Said the values are limited until December.
“We had a limitation in the financial movement, and this is an operational adjustment that is made in the budget. We have some cases of some universities that already have a more advanced execution and we have treated these cases individually, case by case, because it is not possible to make a generalization. The Ministry of Education has been dealing with the budget issue with universities in a responsible and transparent manner. Reinforcing: there is no cut, there is no blockade and there is no paralysis”, says the Minister of Education, Victor Godoy.
Students demonstrated in Belo Horizonte, Brasília and Salvador. In Rio, UFRJ architecture student Denner Rodrigo is apprehensive.
“I depend a lot on the college scholarship because my support comes entirely from it. This cut worries me a lot,” he says.
