Federal universities analyze the impact of the blockade of almost R$ 330 million of the MEC budget | National Journal

“We had a limitation in the financial movement, and this is an operational adjustment that is made in the budget. We have some cases of some universities that already have a more advanced execution and we have treated these cases individually, case by case, because it is not possible to make a generalization. The Ministry of Education has been dealing with the budget issue with universities in a responsible and transparent manner. Reinforcing: there is no cut, there is no blockade and there is no paralysis”, says the Minister of Education, Victor Godoy.