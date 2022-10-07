FGTS: Caixa releases withdrawals of up to R$3,900 this month; see who receives

A new withdrawal from the FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço) is now available for workers born in the month of October. This month, beneficiaries will be able to withdraw up to R$3,900 from the fund.

It is about birthday loot of the FGTS, a modality that releases to the beneficiaries, precisely in the month of their birthday, the resources of the fund. In this way, workers born in this month will be able to redeem the values. According to the payment schedule, beneficiaries can withdraw the money until December 30th of this year.

Birthday withdrawal calendar

Birthday month| Payment between
JanuaryJanuary 3rd and March 31st
FebruaryFebruary 1st and April 29th
MarchMarch 2nd and May 31st
AprilApril 1st and June 30th
MayMay 2 and July 29
JuneJune 1st and August 31st
JulyJuly 1st and September 30th
AugustAugust 1st and October 31st
SeptemberSeptember 1st and November 30th
OctoberOctober 3rd and December 30th
NovemberNovember 1st and January 31st, 2023
DecemberDecember 1st and February 28th, 2023

How to check the FGTS balance?

Check out the step-by-step guide on how to perform the query through both channels:

From the site

  1. Access the website www.fgts.caixa.gov.br;
  2. On the homepage, go to “Extraordinary FGTS withdrawal” and click on “Consult here”;
  3. Enter your CPF or PIS number;
  4. Click on “I am not a robot” and click on “Continue”;
  5. If the system requests the identification of images, identify them and go to “Verify”;
  6. Enter your password and click “Continue”;
  7. Once this is done, the system will inform you if you will be entitled to withdraw the FGTS and how the procedure will take place.

by the app

  1. Download or update the FGTS application if you already have it;
  2. Open the app and click “Enter the app” and click “Continue”;
  3. Enter your CPF, go to “I’m not a robot” and then to “Next”;
  4. It is possible that the system asks for the identification of images, select them and go to “Verify”;
  5. Then, enter the password and click on “Login”;
  6. A message will appear with information about the extraordinary withdrawal of the FGTS, click on “I understand”;
  7. On the home screen, go to “Extraordinary Withdrawal”;
  8. Then it will appear how much will be available for withdrawal;
  9. Click on “See released FGTS accounts”, if you want to know from which accounts the money will be debited;
  10. To release the money, just go back to the previous screen and tap on “Request withdrawal”;
  11. Finally, click on “Confirm”.

How to withdraw up to 3,900 from the FGTS in October?

First, it will be necessary that the birthday loot be adhered to by the worker. Being able to receive, the benefit holder can withdraw up to R$ 3.9 thousand. On the other hand, you will lose the right to the full withdrawal of the FGTS if you are fired without just cause.

Even so, if you want to be a fan of the modality, you must express your interest in one of Caixa Econômica Federal’s service channels. The interested party can resort to one of the bank’s branches, Internet Banking or even the FGTS application.

Regarding the amounts for withdrawal, it will depend on how much you have in your FGTS accounts. In addition, the citizen may receive an additional installment according to the available balance range.

