Find out how to identify toxic people and remove them from your life

Even if someone is not good company, emotional dependence ends up compromising that person. critical eye in relation to their own relationships.

This involves friendships, dating, marriages and even family issues, so you always have to be aware. The sooner you identify an abusive interaction, the smaller the negative impacts of lack of reciprocity.

Differentiating the lack of empathy

There are certain psychological conditions that establish a greater or lesser degree of full understanding of reality, whether pathological or not. For example, many have social trauma and need to deal with it by recognizing the motivation behind the bad feelings.

In the case of psychopaths, there is a serious case that involves the action of organizations and people prepared to resolve impasses caused by violence.

Narcissistic and borderline personality disorder

Borderline personality disorder refers to clinical cases involving patients who do not recognize themselves in just a single person, presenting difficulty in seeing themselves.

The reflection of this posture is emotional dependence, making it easily manipulated. already the narcissistic he can only act according to his individual desires, investing in vanity and keeping distance from reciprocal emotions.

Characteristics of Narcissism

Considering narcissism, it is possible to establish that its characteristics are linked to toxic people. Just observe certain attitudes that indicate selfish actions on the part of acquaintances: