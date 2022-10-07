Flamengo will have another absence against Cuiabá | Venetian column



Pulgar – Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo

fleaMarcelo Cortes / Flamengo

Published 10/06/2022 18:56

Flamengo played again this Thursday, after a 0-0 draw with Internacional, and started preparing to take Cuiabá, on Saturday, away from home, at 7pm, for the 31st round of the Brasileirão. In the activity, the Chilean Erick Pulgar was absent, did not train with the group and will not be available again on the weekend.

The midfielder is in the process of recovering from a sprained left ankle, an injury he suffered at Data Fifa, when he played for the Chilean national team. The assessments made by the Flamengo Medical Department are that the injury was not serious, but as it was the first time that Pulgar was undergoing a recovery at the club, the DM professionals would wait to see how the athlete would react to the processes.

In addition to Pulgar against Cuiabá, Dorival Junior will not have Gabigol and Thiago Maia, suspended, and Rodrigo Caio and Bruno Henrique, injured.

Flamengo’s planning foresees a reserve team against Cuiabá, because on Wednesday, the 12th, Rubro-Negro will face Corinthians in the first leg of the Copa do Brasil final. With that, Diego Ribas can again earn a spot among the holders.