FN ACTIONS: Victor Cuesta is the best in Botafogo’s victory over Avaí; Tiquinho Soares and Marçal also shine

KITTEN: 6.5
Without so much work, he showed security and was not to blame for the goal

RAFAEL: 6.0
He was willful and tough, but he wasn’t at his best technically.

ADRYELSON: 8.0
Great game, winning almost all

VICTOR COSTS: 9.0
What a performance! Did not lose a match, scored one goal and participated in the other

MARÇAL: 8.5
Excellent game. Won the duel with Pottker, played well and made the cross in the goals

TCHE TCHE: 6.5
The usual dedication, with commitment to marking and quality in short passes

GABRIEL PIRES: 5.5
A little better than the weekend, but still with passing errors and low rotation

EDWARD: 7.5
Active, he participated well in the first half and improved in the second, further back. Made a great move that Jeffinho wasted

JUNIOR SANTOS: 4.0
Action to forget. Rolled with the ball, missed easy shots and made a silly penalty

JEFFINHO: 7.0
He showed a lot of quality and stood out, but he missed two good chances, one very clear

TICK: 8.5
He wins almost all in front, plays for the team and still scores the decisive goal

VICTOR SÁ: 6.0
Fulfilled tactical role and caught Cortez, who was attacking a lot. He missed playing more

JACOB MONTES: 6.5
Good debut. He showed quality with the ball and smart shots. lacked more intensity

MATHEUS BIRTH: 5.5
He entered with the team already defending itself and did little. Didn’t hold the ball

PHILIPE SAMPAIO: unmarked
Entered at the end to close the defense even more

DANILO BARBOSA: no rating
Few minutes on the field

LUÍS CASTRO: 7.0
Fogão dominated most of the game and deserved to win. Good changes at halftime to change the dynamics of the match and others to hold the score

