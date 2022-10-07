Former wrestling star dies at 30 and shocks US – Monet

+



Sara Lee, ex-WWE (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

Sara Lee, a former American WWE wrestler, died at the age of 30 on Thursday (6). The information was published on TMZ and confirmed by her mother on Facebook.

Sara Lee at one of her WWE exhibitions (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

“It is with a heavy heart that we wanted to share that our Sara Weston is gone to be with Jesus,” said Terri Lee, Sara’s mother, in a moving post on social media. “We are all in shock. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn. We all need prayers, especially Cory and her kids.”

Sara has been married to fellow ex-WWE wrestler Wesley Blake since 2017. In addition to her husband, she is survived by three young children.

Sara Lee with her husband and three children (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

The cause of death was not revealed. Two days ago, Sara took to Instagram to post what became her last post alive. With a selfie, she celebrated getting better from a sinus infection to hitting the gym.

Sara Lee in her latest Instagram post (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

In the comments following the news, fans were shocked. “Rest in peace, beautiful,” said one. “Life is crazy, one minute you’re here and the next you’re not”, lamented the user. “I’m sorry…sending love and light to your family. You will be missed so much, Sara. Rest in peace,” wrote a third.

Sara Lee, ex-WWE (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

Sara competed on the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) reality show ‘Tough Enough’ during the show’s sixth season in 2015. By beating the other contestants, she won a one-year, $250,000 contract with the world’s most famous wrestling organization. free professional in the world. She left WWE the following year.