Gabriel Jesus assists, and Arsenal beats Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League

photo: Daniel LEAL / AFP Gabriel Jesus provided an assist for Arsenal’s third goal

This Thursday (06/10), Arsenal and Bodo/Glimt faced each other for the third round of the group stage of the Europa League. At Emirates Stadium, Mikel Arteta’s team won 3-0, with goals from Nketiah, Holding and Fabio Vieira, both in the first half. Gabriel Jesus started on the bench, came on 13 minutes into the second half and provided a great assist for the third goal.

With the result, the English reach six points and take the lead in group A, with six points. The Norwegians are in second place with four.

In the next round, Arsenal and Bodo Glimt will face each other again, this time in Norway. The game will be on October 13, at 1:45 pm (Braslia).

The game

Mikel Arteta sent Arsenal to the field with: Matt Turner; Gabriel Magalhes, Holding and Tomiyasu; Tierney (Ben White), Xhaka (Odegaard), Lokonga and Marquinhos (Saka); Fabio Vieira; Martinelli (Gabriel Jesus) and Nketiah.

In the first half, the English opened the scoring in the 23rd minute. Martinelli advanced through the middle and engaged Tierney on the left. The side kicked the post, but the ball returned to Nketiah’s feet, who sent it to the back of the net.

Five minutes later Arsenal doubled. Fabio Vieira crossed the area and Holding headed into the goal.

In the second stage, right at the beginning, the hosts had a great chance to expand. Xhaka kicked from inside the area, but stopped in great defense of the Norwegian team’s goalkeeper.

In the 40th minute, Arsenal closed the scoring. Gabriel Jesus made a great individual move down the left and gave Fabio Vieira the assist to score.

Check out the results of other Europa League games that started at 16:00 hours (from Brasilia):

Roma 1 x 2 Real Btis

Braga 1 x 2 Royale Union

Fenerbahce 2 x 0 AEK Larnaca

Freiburg 2 x 0 Nantes

Midtjylland 2 x 2 Feyenoord

Olympiacos 0 x 3 Qarabag

Rennes 2 x 1 Dynamo Kiev