Gabriel Jesus makes decisive move, Arsenal wins European sensation and returns to lead group in Europa League

English team leads group A again, maintaining 100% success after two games

This Thursday (6th), the Arsenal received the Bodo/Glimt at Emirates Stadium for the 3rd round of the group stage of Europa League. With goals from Nketiah, Holding and Fábio Vieira, the English team won 3-0 and returned to the top of group A.

The pressure of gunners it was great in the first half. Until, in the 23rd minute, Martinelli opened Tierney on the left wing, the side kicked in the corner and hit the post, but the ball landed at Nketiah’s feet, who only had the job of pushing it into the goal.

Four minutes later, a cross was made in order for Holding to appear with a header to extend the English team’s advantage at home.

In the second stage, the Norwegian team started to control the actions, having much more the ball, but could not pierce the opponent’s block. It ended up that, at 38, Gabriel Jesus made a beautiful individual move on the back line to roll to Fabio Vieira, who only had the job of pushing into the nets.

Championship status

As a result, Arsenal once again led group A with six points, while Bodo drops to third with four. It is worth remembering that Arsenal had a game against PSV postponed due to the ceremonies of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Brazilians shining

There was no goal, but the legion of ‘Brazilians’ did well in another victory for the team led by Mikel Arteta in the 2022/23 season, with Martinelli being involved in the first goal. In addition, Gabriel Jesus made a move to assist Fabio Vieira, who scored the third goal.

European feel

It’s no surprise that Bodo/Glimt complicates the lives of traditional teams in European tournaments. Last season, in Conference Leaguein addition to going far in the playoffs, the Norwegian team won the Pomegranate by 6 to 1.

next games

In the next round, on the next Thursday (13), the two teams will face each other again, but in a match in Norway. Before that, Arsenal return to the field on Sunday (9), against Liverpool for the Premier League. Both games will be broadcast live by ESPN on Star+.

Datasheet

Arsenal 3 x 0 Bodo/Glimt

GOALS: Nketiah, Holding and Vieira (ARS)

ARSENAL: Turner; Tomiyasu, Holding, Gabriel Magalhães and Tierney (White); Fábio Vieira, Lokonga and Xhaka (Odegaard); Marquinhos (Saka), Martínelli (Jesus) and Nketiah (Reiss-Nelson). Coach: Mikel Arteta

BODO/GLIMT: Haikin; Wembangomo, Lode (Hoibraaten), Moe and Sampsted (Konradsen); Berg, Saltnes and Vetlesen (Gronbaek); Mvuka (Solbakken), Espejord (Salvesen) and Pellegrino. Coach: Kjetil Knutsen