Giovanna Antonelli shows off microdermal piercing: ‘It hurts a lot to put it on, but then it’s wonderful’ | TV & Famous

Giovanna Antonelli is back to inventing fashion! This time, the actress got a microdermal piercing on her lap and showed off the flashy accessory on her cleavage. The actress, who returns to the scene in the new plot at 9, Travessia, spoke to gshow about the news behind the scenes of Domingão with Huck, who received the cast of the new soap opera, plus the actors from Pantanal, for an exciting passing of the baton, recorded this Thursday, 10/6, at Estúdios Globo, in Rio de Janeiro.
Giovanna Antonelli exhibits microdermal piercing ‘It hurts a lot to put it on, but then it’s wonderful’ — Photo: Luciana Tecídio/gshow
The program airs this Sunday, 9/10.
“Please don’t do this at home (laughs). You can buy some nylon necklaces, put a little glitter on it and it has the same effect. I’ve wanted to do this for a long time. In fact, I wanted to do it by hand. a photo from 2015, of a person I saw on a trip and fell in love with. As I’m a little clumsy, I was very afraid of getting caught in things and decided to do it here (points to the middle of the breasts, right at the cleavage).”
“You have to be a little careful, but it gives a charm to the neckline. It hurts a lot to put it on, but after 90 days it heals and looks wonderful. It’s a more sensitive place, which doesn’t have much fat either, right? always a good professional. And we’re going to innovate, right people? (laughs)”, said the artist.
Giovanna Antonelli backstage at ‘Domingão’ — Photo: Luciana Tecidio/gshow
The return of delegate Helo!
Tough and fair, the delegate who was the biggest hit in Salve Jorge (2013), is back and specializing in digital crimes. She is separated from Stenio (Alexandre Nero), and the two live a cat and mouse game in their relationship.
They have already been married and divorced two or three times by the time the story begins. Always on the warpath because of their professions: Helô arrests the bandits that Stenio releases.
Giovanna Antonelli — Photo: Fábio Rocha/gshow