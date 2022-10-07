“Go scream Lula in Africa”

posted on 10/06/2022 17:11



A video recorded the moment in which a military policeman arrested a young black man and said: “I’m going to scream Lula in Africa”. The footage also shows that the boy was hit in the back before being handcuffed. The case occurred on election Sunday (02/10), in the city of Novo Gama (GO), in the surroundings of the Federal District.

The young man was arrested on an exit charge, but was released due to lack of evidence, as he was not carrying any candidate’s campaign material. According to information from the newspaper Extrathe state Public Ministry asked the Military Police to identify the agents involved in the case.

“Go scream Lula there in Africa, now!” That was the sentence of the military police officer when arresting the young black man, in Novo Gama (GO), on 10/2/22, election day in Brazil. Brazil – Goiás – Novo Gama #cellularemlegitimatedefense#policefilm #filmthepolice ????????????‍???????????? pic.twitter.com/XX0e5GB7C7 — André Caramante (@andrecaramante) October 5, 2022





PT President in Goiás, Kátia Maria denounced the case on social media as political violence and racism. She also claims that she advised legal advice to activate the internal affairs department of the Military Police of Goiás and the Municipal Guard of Novo Gama.

“We demand from Governor Ronaldo Caiado the immediate investigation of the case, the punishment of the culprits and the guidance of the corporation so that new cases like these do not happen again. The youth want to live and they want to be respected. Count on us. and the youth of Goiás”, said the president of the party in the state.

To g1the Military Police of Goiás said that it opened an administrative procedure to investigate the case and that the police officer was removed from activities until the conclusion of the investigation.

