Good news! Benefits of complimentary tickets for Azul’s Visa Infinite and Diamond status are now cumulative

Yadunandan Singh 9 hours ago Business Comments Off on Good news! Benefits of complimentary tickets for Azul’s Visa Infinite and Diamond status are now cumulative 0 Views

Good news for holders of the Azul Visa Infinite Itaú credit card and TudoAzul Diamante customers. The benefits of complimentary tickets offered by the card co-branded of the company and by the Diamond category of the program will be cumulative. The card regulation should be updated soon.

the regulation

The item no. 10 of the current TudoAzul rules informs that the courtesy tickets offered by the card co-branded by Azul and by the Diamond category at TudoAzul are not cumulative: “- (…) for customers who are already TudoAzul Diamante and have acquired the Azul Itaú Visa Infinite card, the benefit is not cumulative, that is, the best benefit will be available”.

Azul informed the PPhowever, that it is working on updating the regulation and that the benefits will now be cumulative.

Courtesy Azul Visa Infinite Itaú and All Blue Diamond

Understand below the differences between the benefits offered by the companion pass of the Azul Visa Infinite Itaú card and the courtesy ticket offered by the Diamond status of TudoAzul.

Azul Visa Infinite Itaú Companion Pass:

The holder of the Azul Visa Infinite Itaú credit card is entitled to 4 (four) domestic segments or 2 (two) domestic segments + 2 (two) international segments when reaching 50 thousand ‘pure’ points (from credit card purchases) in 12 months from the date of subscription to the card.
*round-trip or one-way tickets;
**for ‘pure points’ disregard any bonussuch as the accumulation of 50% of additional bonus points that Clube TudoAzul members are entitled to until the end of the year.

Ticket courtesy of TudoAzul Diamante:

The TudoAzul Diamante customer is entitled to 2 (two) domestic segments upon reaching 20,000 qualifying points.
* round-trip or one-way ticket.

Comment

The complimentary tickets for Azul Visa Infinite Itaú and TudoAzul Diamante, which are already known as the best ‘complimentary benefits’ on the market, will become even better.

From the 2nd year onwards, the tickets offered by the companion pass of the Azul Visa Infinite Itaú card and the courtesy ticket offered by the Diamond status of TudoAzul, can be added together – that is, they will become cumulative. You will have, in total, 6 (six) domestic stretches or 4 (four) domestic segments + 2 (two) international segments to use free of charge for an additional traveler.

Remembering that, for the 1st year, the benefits remain cumulative as they were before.

Did you like it? To apply for the card co-branded of Azul and become a Diamond customer, click here.


Travel insurance

Travel insurance


10% discount when purchasing your travel insurance!



Supermarket

Supermarket


40% off your first purchase and 10% cashback on your next purchases!



hotels

hotels


5% off + Rewards badges on stays through March 31, 2023!



Pão de Açúcar Itaú Card

Pão de Açúcar Itaú Card


Earn 1 point for every $1 spent!



BTG Pactual Black Card

BTG Pactual Black Card


Earn cashback or points and Special IOF!



Manage your Miles

Manage your Miles


6 months free AwardWallet Plus for new users!



Club 1,000

Club 1,000


Get 1,000 miles per month + 7,000 bonus miles instantly!



see all coupons


About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Brazil is well positioned, but the election forces it to reduce exposure, says Guerra, from Legacy

Although Brazil has come out ahead of developed countries in terms of monetary tightening, the …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved