Good news! Benefits of complimentary tickets for Azul’s Visa Infinite and Diamond status are now cumulative

Good news for holders of the Azul Visa Infinite Itaú credit card and TudoAzul Diamante customers. The benefits of complimentary tickets offered by the card co-branded of the company and by the Diamond category of the program will be cumulative. The card regulation should be updated soon.

The item no. 10 of the current TudoAzul rules informs that the courtesy tickets offered by the card co-branded by Azul and by the Diamond category at TudoAzul are not cumulative: “- (…) for customers who are already TudoAzul Diamante and have acquired the Azul Itaú Visa Infinite card, the benefit is not cumulative, that is, the best benefit will be available”.

Azul informed the PPhowever, that it is working on updating the regulation and that the benefits will now be cumulative.

Courtesy Azul Visa Infinite Itaú and All Blue Diamond

Understand below the differences between the benefits offered by the companion pass of the Azul Visa Infinite Itaú card and the courtesy ticket offered by the Diamond status of TudoAzul.

Azul Visa Infinite Itaú Companion Pass:

The holder of the Azul Visa Infinite Itaú credit card is entitled to 4 (four) domestic segments or 2 (two) domestic segments + 2 (two) international segments when reaching 50 thousand ‘pure’ points (from credit card purchases) in 12 months from the date of subscription to the card.

*round-trip or one-way tickets;

**for ‘pure points’ disregard any bonussuch as the accumulation of 50% of additional bonus points that Clube TudoAzul members are entitled to until the end of the year.

Ticket courtesy of TudoAzul Diamante:

The TudoAzul Diamante customer is entitled to 2 (two) domestic segments upon reaching 20,000 qualifying points.

* round-trip or one-way ticket.

The complimentary tickets for Azul Visa Infinite Itaú and TudoAzul Diamante, which are already known as the best ‘complimentary benefits’ on the market, will become even better.

From the 2nd year onwards, the tickets offered by the companion pass of the Azul Visa Infinite Itaú card and the courtesy ticket offered by the Diamond status of TudoAzul, can be added together – that is, they will become cumulative. You will have, in total, 6 (six) domestic stretches or 4 (four) domestic segments + 2 (two) international segments to use free of charge for an additional traveler.

Remembering that, for the 1st year, the benefits remain cumulative as they were before.

Did you like it? To apply for the card co-branded of Azul and become a Diamond customer, click here.