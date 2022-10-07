Happy ending with Daredevil is short lived and Jen is attacked

After so many headaches and disappointments, Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany) seemed to have found its happy ending with the brief but exciting affair with Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox). However, his satisfaction came too soon and She-Hulk was still preparing unpleasant surprises for the conclusion of the penultimate episode of the series, “Croaking and Leaping”. That’s because the lawyer of the year award proved to be a trap, and not just because the award was distributed to all the women present. The mysterious HulkKing and other members of the Intelligence – followers and not henchmen, as the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen explained – took advantage of the event to expose the protagonist’s intimacy and, with that, aroused a new level of anger in the heroine.

This was, without a doubt, a very low blow, starting with the cruelty behind the revenge porn. Because, as if stealing a blood sample from Jen and her data wasn’t enough, Josh (Trevor Salter) even recorded the two of them having sex to show off to her co-workers. And if there’s something that She-Hulk made clear in these eight episodes, is that she is inserted in a sexist context. So there’s more at stake than her privacy – which, make no mistake, is very serious — but also his career. As soon as she is shown kissing Josh in bed, Intelligence’s “bitch” screams are heard gaining chorus.

To make matters worse, the moment still accomplishes what Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) warned her cousin at the beginning of the season: “it’s a path of no return when people start seeing you as a monster”. The revolt that the attack said in the name of “reveal the real She-Hulk” awakens in her is unprecedented, and for the first time the heroine loses control and behaves as is expected of the Emerald Giant. It’s only once, but that’s enough for the Intelligence point to assert itself before those present and the protagonist to be at gunpoint.

I mean, it was not necessary to reveal if the HulkKing is really The Leader (Tim Blake Nelson), as many suspect, or if the heroine’s blood sample gave rise to a Red Hulk — incidentally, named by name when Jen first realizes there’s something wrong with the episode — and Intelligence has already achieved its goal. It stays in the air, so if She-Hulk will be able to recover from the blow in the next episode, the last of the season.

She-Hulk is shown on Thursdays at Disney+.

